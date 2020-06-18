An Inside Look at The Vault Garden, Open Today

San Francisco restaurants are in the midst of opening for seated dining. As almost 100 existing restaurants reopen in the city in this new pandemic 'normal,' one new restaurant is taking a fully outdoor approach.

The Vault Garden is a 100-seat restaurant concept that opened today as an extension of The Vault. Designed by Ryan Cole, the fully outdoor space features grey concrete tables, a bamboo garden and outdoor heaters. The space was created in less than three weeks since San Francisco's regulations for outdoor dining were announced.

As far as the menu goes, Robin Song, who previously worked at Coi, will be head up the food program with menu items like XO baked clams and fried shishito peppers and pan-seared salmon with heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, roasted young onion and sourdough. The drink program has drinks named after different gardens around the world and is headed up by Kaitlin Ryan of Attagirl Hospitality. Highlights include a mezcal and gin cocktail called Tolantongo and a Aperol, gin, cafa and grapefruit drink called The Horta Labyrinth.