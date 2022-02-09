SFMOMA’s Getting a New Director: Christopher Bedford

The news comes exactly a year after SFMOMA director Neal Benezra announced he would be stepping down from his role after nearly two decades in the position.

“Bedford has been selected to create change, realize SFMOMA’s values, further the museum’s ability to serve both its local Bay Area community and the international art world and lead the museum towards a successful, purposeful and equitable future,” the museum press release reads.

In an email to the New York Times, SFMOMA board member Pamela L. Joyner directly addressed the optics of replacing a white male director with a white male director, especially after SFMOMA’s much-publicized struggles in the wake of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and the subsequent departures of five high-level museum employees, including senior curator Gary Garrels.

“Though he is not a woman or a person of color, and I understand how that may be an unexpected outcome,” Joyner told the Times, “I believe he will materially promote the visibility and best interest of those groups based on his past performance.”