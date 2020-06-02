SFMOMA Faces Censorship, Racism Accusations Over George Floyd Response

On Saturday, Taylor Brandon was at home in Oakland, resting after protests against the police killing of George Floyd roiled her hometown. She decided to check in on the social media presence of her former employer, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Brandon, who is black, had quit as a communications associate in April after experiencing racism in the workplace, and she was frustrated to find her former employer addressing the extrajudicial killing of Floyd only indirectly.

On Instagram, SFMOMA had posted a picture of New York conceptual artist Glenn Ligon’s We’re Black and Strong (I), a 1996 screenprint showing raised fists and a white banner inspired by the previous year’s Million Man March in Washington, D.C. “I was taken aback,” she said in an interview. “SFMOMA, you can’t use the work of black artists to make a statement you should make. You can’t stand behind the work of black people to do the work you need to do inside.”

Brandon, the only black employee in the marketing and communications department when she quit, left a comment on the post calling it a “cop out,” writing that the museum has a “history of using black pain for their own financial gain.” What happened next strengthened her view that museum leadership is afraid to discuss racism: The comment was deleted, and all comments were disabled. “It was very true of my experience there—speak out and be silenced,” Brandon said.

SFMOMA’s labor union, OPEIU Local 29, shared screenshots of Brandon’s deleted comment over the weekend, calling it an act of racist censorship. And the outcry is catching on: Brandon and the Nure Collective, a group of 11 black artists in Oakland and San Francisco who’d been hired to create content for SFMOMA’s “#MuseumfromHome” initiative, on Tuesday issued an open letter condemning the museum’s actions and demanding several restorative measures.

Brandon and the collective are calling for SFMOMA to publicly apologize to all current and past black employees; re-examine complaints of racial and other forms of bias; consider replacing senior marketing staff who they say have exhibited racial bias; create a permanent gallery space dedicated to featuring the work of black artists; create a program to advance black curators; and make donations to memorial funds for George Floyd and Tony McDade. (Read the entire list of demands and letter here.)