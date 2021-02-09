SFMOMA Director Neal Benezra Steps Down

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art announced today that Director Neal Benezra will step down from his role after 19 years in the position.

The museum gave no definitive end-date for Benezra’s tenure at the museum, only describing the move as the beginning of a “transition.” Benezra will assist the museum with “its succession plan and international search for a new director,” the statement explains.

Since his hiring in 2002, Benezra has overseen enormous growth for SFMOMA. The museum physically expanded to accommodate the long-term loan of over 1,000 artworks from the Fisher Collection, tripling its gallery space when it reopened in 2016 after three years of construction.

But in the past year, Benezra’s leadership of the 86-year-old museum has also come under fire—from both inside and outside the institution—for large personnel cuts, staff experiences of racial inequity and its handling of criticism during last summer’s protests against police brutality.

SFMOMA closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and reopened for only two months at the beginning of October. The museum hopes to reopen this spring, or as soon as the city of San Francisco lifts restrictions.