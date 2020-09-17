SFMOMA, Asian Art Museum Announce Reopenings in Early October

Both museums mark the occasion with special offers to welcome back their long-distant public. SFMOMA is planning two weeks of free admission and free parking, Oct. 4–18. And the Asian Art Museum will offer free admission Oct. 3–12.

Things will be different. Both museums will operate at 25% capacity with timed tickets, masks are required at all times and certain facilities (like coat check) will be shuttered where social distancing is not possible. Both museums will be now be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until further notice, but the new timed ticketing systems should prevent anyone from accidentally showing up to closed doors.

What will you see come October? Some of the exhibitions halted mid-run when shutdown started remain on view (I urge you, if you didn’t get a chance six months ago, to see Dawoud Bey’s retrospective and the Thought Pieces show at SFMOMA), but the months of closure have given both institutions plenty of time to install new shows just right.

New to viewers at SFMOMA are two artist commissions by Bay Area artists Muzae Sesay and Twin Walls Mural Company (Elaine Chu and Marina Perez-Wong), and the David Park retrospective originally slated to open April 11. The revised exhibition schedule pushes several previously planned shows into later months, and, in the case of Diego Rivera’s Pan American Unity, to be installed in the Roberts Family Gallery facing Howard Street, into next year (spring 2021). The accompanying exhibition, Diego Rivera’s America, will now open at SFMOMA in 2022.