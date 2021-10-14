A Free Noise Pop Block Party Brings Street Food and Soul

It wouldn’t be the 20th Street Block Party without a well-chosen line up of buzzy food pop-ups, and this year’s selection is curated by women of color-focused food business incubator La Cocina. Beloved momo stand Bini's Kitchen, Jamaican pastry vendor Peaches Patties and Oaxacan cuisine outpost Origen are all slated to set up shop.

While the festival is free, attendees are encouraged to make a donation at the gate to benefit children's education nonprofit 826 Valencia.

In a concession to the pandemic, visitors are required to make a reservation online before attending. Noise Pop, in a statement, says that they will follow the San Francisco Department of Public Health's guidelines, which currently do not require masking or the verification of vaccination cards for outdoor events.



The 20th St Block Party pops off on Saturday, Oct. 16. Reserve your spot here.