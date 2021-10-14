A Free Noise Pop Block Party Brings Street Food and Soul

Noise Pop’s spinoff block party returns this Saturday, Oct. 16, from a 2020 hiatus to its usual spot in the Mission, a quiet, residential stretch of blocks between Harrison and Bryant on 20th Street. As in previous incarnations of the street festival, it features a local lineup and low-key scope that distinguishes it from the Noise Pop festival proper.
This year’s musical acts includes longtime San Francisco live music favorites Con Brio, known for their soul revivalism and high-energy performances, and Louda y Los Bad Hombres, a punky roots act with song titles like “Dejanos en paz, capitalistas.” The rest of the roster is rounded out by indie bands from the Bay Area (French Cassettes, Same Girls, Strange Cities) and on the West Coast (SoCal’s L.A. Witch, Portland’s Y La Bamba).