The Do List

A Free Noise Pop Block Party Brings Street Food and Soul

Adesh Thapliyal
Same Girls. (Kiyo Vigliotti)

Noise Pop’s spinoff block party returns this Saturday, Oct. 16, from a 2020 hiatus to its usual spot in the Mission, a quiet, residential stretch of blocks between Harrison and Bryant on 20th Street. As in previous incarnations of the street festival, it features a local lineup and low-key scope that distinguishes it from the Noise Pop festival proper.

This year’s musical acts includes longtime San Francisco live music favorites Con Brio, known for their soul revivalism and high-energy performances, and Louda y Los Bad Hombres, a punky roots act with song titles like “Dejanos en paz, capitalistas.” The rest of the roster is rounded out by indie bands from the Bay Area (French Cassettes, Same Girls, Strange Cities) and on the West Coast (SoCal’s L.A. Witch, Portland’s Y La Bamba).

It wouldn’t be the 20th Street Block Party without a well-chosen line up of buzzy food pop-ups, and this year’s selection is curated by women of color-focused food business incubator La Cocina. Beloved momo stand Bini's Kitchen, Jamaican pastry vendor Peaches Patties and Oaxacan cuisine outpost Origen are all slated to set up shop.

While the festival is free, attendees are encouraged to make a donation at the gate to benefit children's education nonprofit 826 Valencia.

In a concession to the pandemic, visitors are required to make a reservation online before attending. Noise Pop, in a statement, says that they will follow the San Francisco Department of Public Health's guidelines, which currently do not require masking or the verification of vaccination cards for outdoor events.


The 20th St Block Party pops off on Saturday, Oct. 16. Reserve your spot here.

