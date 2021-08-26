Con Brio’s Ziek McCarter and His Family Create a Healing Garden for Grief

O

n a recent sunny morning, Ziek is sitting on the edge of the small stage at the back of the garden, looking off towards the front gate. He’s thinking about how nurturing these sunflowers, lavender blossoms and poppies—and his music with Con Brio—has helped him find a sense of healing after these tragedies.

“Music has always been very much medicine and therapy for me as well, but ... to be able to balance some of the inconsistencies of the music industry, gardening really provided that balance or therapy,” he says.

Ziek’s everyday demeanor stands in sharp contrast to his stage presence, where he punctuates performances with athletic dance moves to match the exuberant soul band, a seven-piece containing horns and keys in addition to the usual guitar-bass-drums makeup. Today, he’s soft spoken and a little wistful, ruminating on the to-everything-there-is-a-season, turn-turn-turn of the universe. “We just keep one foot in front of the other, and move on faith and trust,” he says. His mom, in a proud-mom move, plays some Con Brio on the other side of the garden.

He’s been balancing gardening with music since high school. For a senior English project, he wrote a song addressing global warming and filmed an accompanying music video. It went unexpectedly viral, eventually exceeding 10,000 views. His mother showed the video to the founder of CommunityGrows, a nonprofit that establishes gardens in low-income communities. “And she was like, ‘Oh, we have to have him,’” Ziek says with a small laugh. After an internship, he was offered a position teaching a gardening glass at Rosa Parks Elementary in San Francisco. “Some Con Brio songs I wrote in the garden at Rosa Parks,” he recalls.

Around 2014, his music career picked up. Unlike many independent musicians, music became a way to supplement his day job as a teacher—not the other way around. “Touring started increasing and demand for us to travel, go to Canada, go to Europe, play more [increased,too],” he says. He taught his last class in 2016, but his passion for gardening never went away.

“They’re both cathartic,” he says of his two pursuits. But his love of performing started much earlier than his interest in plants. “I’ve always had music since I could walk,” Ziek reflects. David played piano and taught Immanuel guitar. Ziek showed a sense of showmanship from an early age: “I was that kid at two years old, flipping off the couch,” he says.

Ziek’s love of connecting with audiences fits with Con Brio’s tendency to call for unity in the face of tragedy, exemplified in songs like “Nonsense” and “Free and Brave.” The aim, says Ziek, isn’t to invalidate the ways others might react to injustice—this is just the way he and the band feel most comfortable processing grief. “It’s a journey of transmuting and transforming. ’Cause there is anger, we do feel anger. ... [But] we try not to let that eat us up and internalize it and implode.”

As Ziek’s career with Con Brio started taking off, Immanuel was writing songs solo. His Long Live Love album, recorded under the name Apollo Carter at age 17, explores his personal feelings on his loss and the life he had left to live without David. “He was a treasure,” says Ziek of his younger brother. “He was a treasure chest that [he was] slowly kinda wiping the dust off of.”



he legacy of the McCarter family continues to grow in the beds of the Healing Garden. The plot rests in the backyard of Ziek’s great-grandmother’s house, which still stands to his right. Ziek grew up playing baseball in the backyard. In that way, the garden keeps familial memories alive, for both him and others that may drop by.

“We all deal with life and death in different ways, but ... that relationship thrives so beautifully in the garden,” he says. “To be able to see the relationship of plants going to compost, and have that compost enrich the soil that it just came from, and the full circle of life. It’s truly peaceful, it helps you understand the rhythm of things.”

Lead to Life, a nonprofit that melts guns and transforms the metal into tools like shovels, has begun leading cooking classes at the garden, where they share recipes that can help offset health risks associated with grief. Quiet spaces like the garden, and the sustenance it produces, can help those processing the loss of a loved one due to violence, says Lead to Life’s Stormy Saint-Val. “To be able to transmute that [grief] ... is to have a safe space where you can relax,” she explains.

Though she presses that everyone’s experience is different, trauma can manifest not just in psychological issues like PTSD, but as physical health issues like stroke and heart problems. Gabrielle says long-term goals are to offer services like yoga and acupuncture, and they’ve already got the ball rolling on a scholarship in Immanuel’s name with the San Francisco Unified School District.