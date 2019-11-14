Bay Area Indie Rock Isn't What It Used To Be—And That's a Good Thing

Below is a selection of three bands on the forefront of this resurgence. It is by no means a comprehensive list, but each act selected is emblematic of the larger shifts at play.

Grumpster

Over the past two years, Grumpster has been cutting their teeth and rising in notoriety. The East Bay band has gone from playing small punk shows at 924 Gilman to performing at storied rock clubs such as Slim’s and The Fillmore. They are known for delivering high-intensity performances, with lead singer Falyn Walsh often stopping mid-song to rev the crowd into frenzied moshing.

“Everyone is there to have a good time,” she says. “I love bringing a room’s energy up to its highest point for people.”

Walsh’s vocals are unencumbered and fresh as water. Her singing is effortless, relying on a melodic quality inherent to her regular speaking voice. It bobs along over guitarist Lalo Gonzalez’s distorted riffs and drummer Noel Agtane’s cymbal splashes. The songs they make are simple and infectious, with strains of Green Day and the Ramones and fragments of surf-rock and psychedelia.





“Kairos,” the leading single off their 2018 split EP with the band Slumped, opens with a marcher’s drumline, the kick pulsing beneath a roll of snare. After a build-up, a guitar opens into a fuzzy wall of sound and the drums build to an explosive crash. It’s pop-punk in the sludgy key of grunge. Walsh begins singing with an anodyne lilt, “I can’t quite put my finger on this feeling in my brain / I’m dying to know now do you maybe feel the same?”

“Kairos” is an anthem for a crush, a snapshot of the anxiety you get before knowing whether someone likes you back or not. It’s familiar territory for this genre, but what’s fascinating is the lack of gender assigned to the song’s object of desire. This androgynous “you” is depicted in the accompanying music-video as a pinata with blood-shot eyes.

“Everyone has had a crush,” she said, “and that can be terrifying.”

More recently, Walsh says she has been writing songs about mental health that she hopes can strike a chord with people dealing with similar issues. “People are finally talking about their mental health,” she says, “which is so much healthier than pushing it down.” “Tunnel Vision,” a single off of their new debut full-length, Underwhelmed, describes the sensory experience of an anxiety attack. “Breathe in, breathe out, without a sound / Stay away from me / Anxiety.” (Grumpster's Underwhelmed release show is on Nov. 16 at 924 Gilman.)

Same Girls

I get the feeling that the members of Same Girls revel in the experience of being in on a joke that no one else gets. Frontman and guitarist Taifa Nia tells me that he has decided Same Girls is a new wave band, while drummer and co-writer Otto Janes nods with a knowing smirk. It’s not that they’re being flippant, it’s that they really don’t care to classify their sound—so “new wave” it is. While the genre does factor into their influences, so does post-punk, garage rock, funk, disco, grunge, motown and whatever else piques their interests in the process of making music.

“I think most good music is geared towards the counterculture,” says Nia.

Nia and Janes, along with guitarist Tyler Valentino and bassist Michael Devito, have known each other since high school. Now in their early twenties, the chemistry that develops over multiple years of friendship is apparent on their tracks. On record they build insular worlds of different genre's influences, each song distinctive and daring. Live, they are brash and compulsively danceable.

Same Girls’ first album, Young Minded, came out in September of 2018 through Text Me Records, a multi-genre label that has been putting on some of the freshest up and comers in the Bay Area. The record feels like the band is trying on as many different hats as they can. This can be damaging to a debut release’s sense of cohesion, but they sound good in every style they slip into. Nia holds the songs together with a disaffected coolness, showing an impressive range as he adopts the affectation of a British punk singer on the fuzzed out “Hello,” croons nasally on the upbeat “Sailing” and drawls with heavy vocal-fry on the slow and psyched-out “Sculpted.”

Kevin Nichols

A running joke among Bay Area artists is that everyone is just waiting to get successful enough to move to L.A., but Kevin Nichols is happily running against the grain. “I do think there is a bit of a duty in the artist’s hands to keep something alive,” says the artist, who moved here from Southern California a year ago. “I came here because I feel like it’s still a place where people are free to be themselves, and hopefully I can help continue that.”

Nichols calls his music “prunge,” a portmanteau of pop and grunge that aptly describes the catchy melodies that rise from his songs’ discordant foundations. He and his backing band play heavy. His guitar screeches and whines as if it is being skinned alive. There is a distorted muddiness to the composition, until a bright, sinewy riff emerges to establish a clarity you can’t help but nod along to. “It’s rooted in grunge, but it’s just a little more tender,” he says.

As of now, Nichols has released two EPs of a planned trilogy that aim to, in his words, “capture the emotional landscape of particular points in my life.” The second installment, Long Lungs, is an amicable break-up album, without a sense of finger-pointing or vindication. The hurt of separation is apparent, but Nichols seems more interested in how to best process these feelings and the contradictions they bring up within himself. Bittersweet, but not bitter.

Such is the case for a lot of the music Kevin Nichols makes. It would be so easy for him to fall into the “tortured artist” archetype. Shut the world off and make songs about how alienated everyone has made him feel. It would certainly be the grunge thing to do. Instead, he writes songs that consider the fact that other people suffer too.

In 2017 he released a full-length album titled I Don’t Want To Die But I Want To Die, which chronicles his experiences of living with depression in blistering detail. The album was featured on Bandcamp’s global “New and Notable” section when it dropped. The record isn’t a misanthropic manifesto. Nichols wrote it to both better articulate how he was feeling and to feel less alone in doing so. Connection instead of isolation.