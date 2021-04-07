Oakland Museum of California Cuts 20 Staff Positions

For museum employees, this rare institutional transparency has been refreshing but difficult. Catherine Kitz, the museum’s event sales manager since 2012, says, “Staff put their hearts and souls into this work knowing that they may not be here to see it unfold. And people still participated with all that they had.”

Even after many years at the museum, Kitz says she learned a lot from the redesign sessions, especially when it came to OMCA’s budget. “I understand that this is necessary,” she says of the staff cuts, “and the next piece of this will be to not just imagine how this work is being done but to be in it.”

Part of the new organizational structure includes a leadership council with representatives from across the museum, not just at the executive level. Hierarchical command/control centers, Fogarty says, are part of the white-supremacist work culture that OMCA is trying to disrupt. She also emphasizes: this is an experiment that will evolve over time.

One early and tangible step towards increased equity is a $9 increase in base-level pay for the museum’s lowest-paid staff. This will raise the annual salary of these roles to around $51,200, which Fogarty notes is above market rate for many of the positions.

Part of that raise is about lessening the gap between the institution’s highest and lowest paid staffers, and part of it is about incentivizing participation in the museum’s ongoing anti-racist and equity work, which will now be baked into job descriptions. “We want to give every position in the museum a possibility to work on cross-functional teams, to have leadership opportunities, to participate in ongoing training,” Fogarty explains. “And we want to compensate for folks being able to participate in the organization in that way.”