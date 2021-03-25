KQED is a proud member of
The Do List

What's Reopened in the Bay Area? Your Updated Guide to Movies, Art, Music and More

Gabe Meline
A woman in a mask looks at art in a museum
Reopened museums, theaters, music venues, sports events and other events are possible through less-restrictive tiers, vaccinations and state and county COVID protocols.  (Eugene Chernetcov)

With vaccinations rolling along and Bay Area counties moving out of restrictive tiers, we're seeing more and more reopenings of movie theaters, museums, attractions and even live music.

Below is a regularly updated list of what we know is open. Check back for updates to guide your weekend planning, and as always, adhere to your county's mandates and guidance for masks and social distancing.

Got something to add to this list? Let us know here.

Note: Hours and policies may be different than what you were used to pre-pandemic. It's advised to follow the links to each venue's website for more details.

Jump To: Museums | Live Music | Movie Theaters | Live Theatre | Sports | Other

Museums and Art Centers

Open Now
Asian Art Museum
Bedford Gallery, Walnut Creek
Charles M. Schulz Museum
de Young Museum
California Academy of Sciences
Conservatory of Flowers, San Francisco
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art
San Jose Museum of Art
SOMArts

Opening Soon
ICA San Jose (March 26)
Museum of Craft and Design (April 1)
Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (April 1)
di Rosa (Outdoor areas open now; indoor opening April 17)
Contemporary Jewish Museum (April 17)
Cantor Arts Center and the Anderson Collection, Stanford University (April 21)
The Tech Interactive (May 29)


Live Music

Open Now
UC Theatre - Outdoor music every Friday and Saturday night
The Chapel - Outdoor shows with dinner
Hopmonk Tavern - Outdoor music in Sebastopol, Sonoma and Novato
Twin Oaks Roadhouse - Outdoor music in Penngrove

Coming Soon
Outside Lands - Returning Halloween weekend; 3-day passes currently sold out
Frost Amphitheater - will reopen in the spring with outdoor movies, and during the summer months will transition to live performances


Movie Theaters

Open Now
San Francisco
AMC Kabuki 8 in Japantown, San Francisco
AMC Metreon 16, San Francisco
Century San Francisco Centre 9
Century 20 Daly City
Embarcadero Center Cinema in San Francisco
Fort Mason Flix in San Francisco

East Bay
AMC Bay Street 16, Emeryville
Century at Hayward
Century 16 Bayfair Mall
Century Southland Mall in Hayward
Century 25 Union Landing in Union City
West Wind Solano Drive-In in Concord

South Bay/Penninsula
AMC NewPark 12, Newark
AMC Mercado 20, San Jose
AMC Dine-In Sunnyvale 12, Sunnyvale
AMC Saratoga 14, San Jose
AMC Eastridge 15, San Jose
Century 12 San Mateo
Redwood Downtown 20 in Redwood City
Century at Tanforan in San Bruno
West Wind Capitol Drive-In in San Jose

North Bay
Century Rowland Plaza in Novato
Century Northgate in San Rafael
Century 14 Vallejo
Century Napa Valley

Coming Soon
Roxy Stadium 14 in Santa Rosa - Opening March 31
Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa - Opening March 31


Live Theatre

San Francisco Opera - The Barber of Seville opens April 23 in a drive-in production at the Marin Center
Oakland Theater Project - The Waste Land opens April 9 in a drive-in production


Sports

Available Now
Oakland A's - Regular single-game tickets for 2021 season on sale now

Coming Soon
San Francisco Giants - Single-game ticket info coming soon
Golden State Warriors - Single-game ticket info coming soon


Other

Open Now
SkyStar Wheel in Golden Gate Park

Coming Soon
Black Joy on Wheels - March 28 in Oakland
Great America in Santa Clara - Opening May 22
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo - Closed, but ‘The Marine World Experience’ (an animal safari) is open weekends
Comedy Day in Golden Gate Park - Scheduled for Sept. 12