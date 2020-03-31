Layoffs Hit Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco

The Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) has laid off seven staff members and reduced the hours of its remaining 11 employees, KQED has learned.

Monetta White, director of the San Francisco art and history museum, announced the “incredibly difficult and painful decision to reduce staff” in an email to supporters Monday. “We have been forced to temporarily close our museum, impacting our already limited operating funds,” she said.

In the message, White also brought attention to MoAD's online programming, including events and a new podcast. “We are dedicated to remaining as accessible as possible to you,” White said.

Mark Sabb, communications and marketing director, confirmed the layoffs and hours reductions, which were announced internally on Friday, Mar. 20.

MoAD, like virtually all local museums and performing arts venues, is closed to the public for the foreseeable future in accordance with regional and statewide shelter-in-place orders to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. The closures jeopardize thousands of jobs in the arts sector.