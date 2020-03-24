Survey: SF Arts Groups Expect $73 Million in Losses During Coronavirus Crisis

The San Francisco COVID-19 Arts Impact Survey results, which reflect large institutions and shoestring operations alike, as of Friday, Mar. 20 show anticipated losses of $47.8 million in earned income and $25.5 million in contributed income if the crisis proceeds until mid-September. Already, the survey respondents reported losses totaling tens of millions.

More difficult than regaining visitors when the shelter orders lift will be recovering fundraising momentum. Individual and institutional donors tend to prioritize food, housing and other safety net services over arts and culture nonprofits, and arts fundraisers worry the declining stock market and likely economic recession will diminish the endowments of private foundations.

The immediate effects on arts workers have been unevenly distributed. Some major institutions, such as the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, are currently paying regular wages to employees working remotely as well as most frontline staff, such as ticket takers, who cannot report to work. Yet even the San Francisco Symphony reported that it is considering hiring freezes and layoffs.

Contractors, though, such as audio-visual technicians and other event workers, have been the first to miss expected paychecks. The survey results show the 145 organizations employ 4,129 of these gig workers, twice the number of full-time staff, and because they lack benefits such as paid sick leave and healthcare, they’re especially threatened by the sudden loss of income.

Gabriel Nunez de Arco, 26, is a lighting designer and sound engineer who made some $2,000 a month working gigs at small theaters such as Joe Goode Annex and Counterpulse. Now his projected income is zero. He can pay his rent in April. After that, he’ll sell music gear. Otherwise he’s relying on community mutual aid efforts: “Passing around the same $20,” as he put it.