Livestreaming Through the Pandemic: Shuttered Bay Area Venues Get Inventive

Another is livestreaming, or broadcasting performances online.

City Arts and Lectures and Left Coast Chamber Ensemble are among the local cultural presenters to have experimented with this format for the very first time over the past week.

I caught the March 12 livestream of a City Arts and Lectures event featuring writers Robin Sloan and Anna Wiener. The conversation began with a nod to the weirdness of the situation.

"This is a very unconventional City Arts and Lectures interview," Sloan said. "Because in response to public health concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, Anna and I are actually sitting together onstage in a totally empty theater."

City Arts co-director Kate Goldstein-Breyer said around 200 people tuned into the livestream, which her organization offered for free to both ticket holders and anyone else who felt like tuning in. By midday on Saturday, the video had garnered 670 views.

"We're trying to give them the same conversation they would have experienced in the theater, albeit in a different form," Goldstein-Breyer said. "One that is concerned with their health."

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble performed its March 9 concert at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music via YouTube instead of live, as previously planned. The musical group's artistic director, Anna Presler, called the livestreamed event a "very strange experience." She said it took the musicians a while to decide if they should take the customary bow at the end or not. They ultimately decided yes.

"There's no escaping that a live performance is so much more entrancing and wonderful, for everyone involved, than one done at a safe distance," Presler said. "But under the circumstances, the broadcast was the best we could do."

Presler said some patrons reported piping the concert into their homes over dinner and a bottle of wine. "They said they had a really nice evening."

It’s one thing to transfer relatively sedentary live experiences like talking heads and chamber music to video, but quite another to do the same for a fully staged musical or play.

Nevertheless, a growing number of theater companies, including the Hammer Theatre Center and Naatak Theatre in San Jose, San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre, are taking up the challenge.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre was about halfway through its run of Culture Clash (Still) in America when it had to cancel all remaining performances owing to safety concerns around COVID-19.