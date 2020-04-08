Oakland Museum of California Announces Hours Reductions Affecting 106 Workers

The museum of art, history and science has been closed since March 12 in accordance with government orders to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, and previously pledged to pay staff for regularly scheduled hours until April 12. The Wednesday announcement details cuts in effect from April 13 until at least June 30 as OMCA projects $1.5 million in losses.

The museum is cutting non-essential expenses, including program costs, for the rest of the fiscal year. Its executive team is also taking a “significant pay cut.” Staff will continue to receive benefits including health insurance, paid sick leave and retirement contributions.

The cutbacks allow Oakland’s largest arts organization to avoid disproportionately harming its lowest-earning staff. “We’re trying to balance our values with the financial reality,” Lori Fogarty, director of OMCA, said in an interview. “I worry the inequity we see in society at large is mirrored in cultural organizations. We’re trying in our small way to mitigate that.”

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Exploratorium and Museum of the African Diaspora, facing similarly steep declines in ticket sales and donations while closed to the public, recently announced layoffs and furloughs affecting hundreds of workers. A survey last month found 28 percent of the city’s arts organizations were also contemplating layoffs.