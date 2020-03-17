Podcasts to Keep You in Good Company During Social Distancing

Other recommendations: Call Your Girlfriend and Oprah’s Super Soulful Conversations.

For understanding history

The Kitchen Sisters Present: The Keepers

The first part of The Kitchen Sisters' new two-part special, The Keepers, shines a light on the people preserving history—archivists, librarians, historians and curators. Host Frances McDormand introduces us to the “guardians of history, large and small. Protectors of the free flow of information and ideas.”

Other podcasts with historical takes: Throughline and Slowburn: Biggie and Tupac.



On loving yourself and your community

Rightnowish

"I don't get paid to do this. I think it's just personal fulfillment," says artist Yasmin Arreola in an episode of Rightnowish, a KQED arts and culture podcast hosted by Pendarvis Harshaw. The episode is all about showing up for yourself, your people and the larger community.

Other recommendations: Rebel Eaters Club and By The Book.



Quick listens

Netflix is a Daily Joke

For when you need a quick laugh—or ten—Netflix is a Daily Joke pulls one joke from a comedian on Netflix, keeping it under five minutes, and publishes daily. Hasan Minhaj’s joke on landlines is a must-listen.

Other shows that keep it short: 10 Things That Scare Me and Ghost Stories.



For staying informed

Bay Curious

KQED's Bay Curious explores listener questions about the Bay Area every week. In the latest episode, host Olivia Allen-Price answers questions about the novel coronavirus in the Bay Area, such as "How long does the virus last on a doorknob?" and "Will we be quarantined?"

For more Bay Area coverage, check out KQED's The Bay podcast. The latest episodes about the impact of coronavirus—such as "Working From Home? Not an Option for Gig Workers" and "The 'Disease Detectives' Tracing the Spread of the Coronavirus"—are essential listening.

Other podcasts to keep you in the loop: Today, Explained and The Daily.

For the deep dive convos

Reply All

Reply All, Gimlet’s "podcast about the internet" that’s actually about modern life, takes listeners on the search for a missing song when a California man is determined to find a tune from his youth that’s disappeared from the internet. Check out "#158 The Case of the Missing Hit."

Other recommendations: Sooo Many White Guys and Snap Judgment.

YOUR podcast recommendations