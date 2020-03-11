Working From Home? Not An Option For Gig Workers.

Some companies, including some of the biggest tech giants in the Bay Area, are encouraging or even requiring their office employees to work from home amid fears of the coronavirus.

But that's not an option for Uber and Lyft drivers or food delivery workers, who don't get health benefits from their jobs. And that means they have to make a tough choice: stay home when they feel sick, or go out and earn their income.

Guest: Nitasha Tiku, San Francisco-based tech culture reporter for The Washington Post

