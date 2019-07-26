Dear Reader,

Life throws all sorts of obstacles at us, and somehow, we find a way to overcome them.

In the case of East Bay musician Dax Pierson, who was partially paralyzed in a car accident while on tour, overcoming obstacles meant learning to compose music on an iPad. As you'll learn in Nastia Voynovskaya's profile this week, the hip-hop keyboardist could have given up entirely. The fact that he remained committed to his music — and has now released his first album in over a decade — seems to me to be a distinctly Bay Area story of determination.

Other obstacles aren't physical, but mental. For immigrants and people of color, "go back to where you came from" — echoed in the president's racist tweets last week — sets up psychological barriers that are hard to overcome. Still, other obstacles are financial, like Oakland's further cuts to its arts funding, even as the city enjoys a prosperous boom of development.

If you've ever suspected there was some secret obstacle to being able to buy concert tickets at face value, well, you were right: concert behemoth Live Nation last week admitted to placing thousands of tickets directly on the scalper's market to increase profits. And when it comes to literal obstacles, BART's new "inverse guillotine" turnstiles to thwart fare evaders have everyone talking about the concept of hostile design, and what it says about who is and isn't welcome in a city.

Of course, there's one person who taught a lot of us how to overcome obstacles at a young age. The upcoming Mr. Rogers movie stars none other than East Bay-raised Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, and if you need some encouragement with whatever obstacle you're facing, watch the trailer here.

Here's hoping that you're finding ways to keep on pushing. You can always email me here, and let us know how we're doing.

Gabe Meline

Senior Editor, Arts

@gmeline

By Lina Blanco

Once you see it, you can't unsee it. San Francisco is known as a hub of hostile architecture and design. Experts say BART's new pilot "inverted guillotine" gates are a prime example of hostile design at play.

NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW

'It's Criminal': Cultural Funding Cuts Frustrate Oakland Artists

By Sam Lefebvre

Mayan Fashion a Feast for the Eyes in San Jose

By Rachael Myrow

Metallica's Secret Deal with Live Nation Reveals How Artists Scalp Their Own Tickets

By Nastia Voynovskaya

Watch Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the Trailer for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

By Gabe Meline

By Sam Lefebvre

Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve acts as an enclave for artists and naturalists alike. But new development and "bureaucratic bullying" threaten the future of arts and conservation on the island.

By Nastia Voynovskaya

14 years after a serious accident that left him practically paralyzed in all four limbs, Dax Pierson has released a solo debut under his real name — his first album in 11 years.

