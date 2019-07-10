The song is the first single from Ace's latest album, Airplane Mode, and it's a slice of the reality he's living.

After talking to Ace, I realized his story highlights something that doesn't get discussed much during conversations around the idea of burnout. He's a highly motivated achiever who pushes himself the extra mile and a half because he comes from a rough background, and some of his family is still there. It's like a survivor's remorse of sorts.

I know exactly what that feels like.

Ace, originally from Bridgeport, Connecticut, has lived in the Bay for just over four years, ever since attending and graduating from UC Berkeley's business school. He now works at Facebook, where he does marketing. And when time permits, he works on his other career: rapping.

When does time permit? Well, let's backtrack:

Ace first sent me a message on Twitter at 10:44pm on March 5:

Hey Pendarvis! I'd like to invite you to my pre-album release party happening Fri March 15th, 2019 @ Uptown Nightclub. Are you available and able to come? — Ace

Of course, I was overwhelmed with work at the time, so I responded a month later—at 9:28pm on April 2, asking for a working link to his music. He answered almost immediately, first on Twitter and then through email. My response:

Thanks for following up. I'm up to my ears in work this week, had a rough start so I'm just recovering. I'll check out your music and hit you next week.

On April 11, I finally listened to the album. I sent him this message at 9:37pm:

Got yo email. That's how you do it! Stay on folks. I'm sure you know, I've either been in Nipsey mode or no rap at all—hella jazz and blues. I just listened. You got a cold a-- flow. How many different languages? 3? Sh-t's cold. "Bombay" might be my fav "commercial" joint. And I like a few others as sh-t to slap in the headphones. The features flame too. Ok, what's the plan. You got shows coming? Visuals?

For over two months, we went back and forth in random spurts when time allowed. Texting, emailing, Instagram DMs and Twitter messages. Some exchanges happened midday, others first thing in the morning and some late at night. We talked about burnout, artists getting paid a fair wage and more.

Finally, we found one hour to meet face-to-face on June 14, at the Facebook HQ in downtown San Francisco.