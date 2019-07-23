Indeed, the underground music community was an essential support system when Pierson got back to Oakland after eight months in a Houston rehabilitation hospital following the accident. When he returned, his friends, peers in the music scene and coworkers at Amoeba Music (where the other members of Subtle also worked at the time) organized benefit shows and fundraisers to get him a caregiver. They also formed an apartment-hunting squad that helped him get set up at his own place.

"I was getting a lot of support from the Amoeba family," says Pierson. "And thankfully the music community, like the way they have rallied around other types of events like Ghost Ship, they were able to rally together and have benefits. They helped me that first year."

After getting back to Oakland, Pierson tried playing keyboard by hitting the keys with pointers, but found his physical abilities decreasing with time. Doctors offered little insight or emotional support, as heard on the track "Treading Water," which mixes in a recording of Pierson's doctor feebly attempting to reassure him about a situation that, realistically, looked bad from all angles. Amid woozy synths that lurch like pangs of nausea, Pierson's doctor explains that his neck is fusing together, and even though he'll lose mobility, "the good thing is if you have arthritis there and it fuses, you won't have pain anymore."

In the recording is a snippet of Pierson's shellshocked "oh" in acknowledgement. Now he reflects, "That appointment really left me hurt and angry, and putting that piece together was a form of therapy—just a way for me to get the frustration out of what he was saying and how unbelievable it was."