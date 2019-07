Well, if Tom Hanks playing Mr. Rogers doesn't get your week off to the right start, I don't know what will.

In the trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, released this morning, Hanks plays Fred Rogers in all his wholesome glory—complimenting strangers on the subway, discussing the complexity of feelings, and yes, tossing his shoe from one hand to the other.

The film is released Thanksgiving 2019. In the meantime, catch up on all of Tom Hanks' East Bay roots.