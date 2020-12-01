San Jose Primed to Ban Natural Gas in Most New Buildings

The Silicon Valley chapter of Mothers Out Front, a climate advocacy group, argues that the city is undercutting the intention of its ban by allowing the technology. Linda Hutchins-Knowles, the chapter co-founder, said the exemption is “both unnecessary and very detrimental to our climate goals.”
“These fuel cells run 24/7, 365,” she said. “Companies will always have power and never have to worry about a power shut off. It's like killing a flea with a tank. Their customers had very few power outages last year.”
The city originally said the fuel cell exemption would expire only when “low or zero-carbon fuels are commercially available,” but has since said it would end sooner, at the end of 2024.
In a memo to the City Council on the issue, Romanow noted that diesel generators produce “more pounds of CO2 per megawatt-hour than their natural gas fuel cell counterparts.”
Bloom executives defended their technology in a letter to the city, saying it improves air quality.
“The health and environmental impacts of combustion-related pollutants are both very significant and readily quantifiable – and have become even more apparent in the age of COVID," they wrote.
Push to Ban Gas in New Construction Statewide
Natural gas appliances have become a big target in the fight against global warming. Electricity has a lower carbon footprint in California than natural gas, because the state is investing heavily in renewable energy. In 2018, half of the state’s electricity came from sources free of carbon emissions, such as solar and wind, as well as hydropower and nuclear.
Olivia Walker, a research associate at the Natural Resources Defense Council, which helped the city with the ban, said the measure will help fight climate change. From dangerous, dirty air to the annual threat of wildfire, the climate crisis is an “ever-present reality in San Jose,” she said.
Environmental groups are pushing the California Energy Commission to do more than entice homeowners to electrify everything and ban natural gas in new buildings statewide through an update to its building energy code.
“The number of California cities and counties opting out of polluting, costly gas infrastructure in new buildings continues to grow, but more communities need to follow suit in order to meet our state’s climate goals,” she said. “It’s time for the state to follow suit.”
“The California Energy Commission has an opportunity to bring the benefits of healthier, more affordable, and climate-safe new construction to people across California by establishing a statewide standard to move new buildings off of gas,” Walker said.
Liccardo touted the city’s policies as a global model for climate sustainability and thanked NRDC, other local environmental advocates, companies, and Bloomberg Philanthropies for a “collective effort” to push the city forward on the natural gas ban and other climate policies.