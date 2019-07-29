Nilles spent his career working on reducing the country’s use of fossil fuels, first at the Sierra Club and then at the Rocky Mountain Institute.

“I was thinking a lot about coal and how do we transition the United States off of coal,” he said, "and had missed the fact that right in my own home was this big source of fossil fuels."

Nilles' two-story craftsman home had four appliances that ran on natural gas: hot water heater, furnace, dryer and gas stove.

“It never occurred to me that they were a big piece of my carbon footprint,” he said.

Electricity has a lower carbon footprint in California than natural gas, because the state is investing heavily in renewable energy. In 2018, half of the state’s electricity came from sources free of carbon emissions, such as solar and wind, as well as hydropower and nuclear.

“I called three different contractors and all three of them tried to persuade me not to get rid of my gas,” Nilles said. He wanted to trade out all four systems, and found some contractors didn’t even have experience switching gas appliances.

Eventually, he found one who was game to install a new electric induction range. Nilles says it’s a far cry from the old-school electric stoves with coils that heat up.

“Thing this is so fast,” he said, "you put the water on and literally, 120 seconds later, its boiling."

Nilles also got a new electric dryer, and in the basement, a water heater and heat pump that both heats and cools his home.

“The inspector didn’t actually didn’t sign off on our project, because on a check-box, it said there needed to be a gas shut-off valve on our hot water heater,” he said. Eventually, the city agreed to ignore the check-box.

First-of-a-Kind Ban

In July, the Berkeley city council voted unanimously to ban natural gas in newly constructed buildings, becoming the first city in the country to do so.

City officials say new efficient electric appliances have lower carbon footprints than gas-powered furnaces and water heaters.

“We need to tackle climate change every way that we can and by doing this, we’re not asking people to change that much,” said Kate Harrison, the Berkeley city council member who led the initiative.