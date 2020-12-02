San Jose and Oakland Ban Gas in New Buildings

San Jose and Oakland are the latest California cities to ban natural gas in newly constructed homes and buildings.

In San Jose, after hours of public comment and debate on Tuesday, the City Council voted 8 to 3 in favor of the ban. Shortly after, the Oakland City Council unanimously passed a similar measure.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said his city's new ordinance is about the “city we want to build in the future.”

“San Jose has been leading on climate initiatives for many years, but this move is particularly important as we try to set an example for cities throughout the country about how we can really move to a carbon-free future,” Liccardo said before the vote.

San Jose is the third largest city in California and Oakland the eighth largest. They now join dozens of other communities where only electricity will be used to heat homes and cook food in new buildings.

It was only last July that Berkeley became the first city in the nation to prohibit gas in newly built structures. San Francisco followed suit in November.