San Jose and Oakland Ban Gas in New Buildings

Opposition to Exemption
Development groups have generally opposed the bans, arguing financial incentives are a better way to encourage electrification, while prohibitions on gas ovens and heaters put builders at a competitive disadvantage.
The California Building Industry Association and the California Restaurant Association both pushed back on Berkeley’s ban last year, but neither group publicly criticized the San Jose or Oakland measures. The groups did not respond to requests for comment.
Addressing concerns that requiring electrical hookups in new buildings could drive up the cost of housing, Liccardo said forgoing the extension of gas infrastructure can save builders a lot in upfront costs.
“There are a lot of reasons to believe that this will actually make construction cheaper,” he said.
The biggest controversy over the measure came from local environmentalists, who used the public comment session before the vote to criticize an exemption for hospitals, buildings that house computer servers and other critical infrastructure. The allowance of natural-gas fuel cells as a source of backup electricity for these structures derailed the measure the first time it came up for a vote. But the council voted Tuesday in favor of the exemption, which it will reconsider in 2023.
Linda Hutchins-Knowles, co-founder of the Silicon Valley chapter of Mothers Out Front, a climate change advocacy group, said the city is weakening the ban with harmful carveouts, calling them "unnecessary and very detrimental to our climate goals.”
“These fuel cells run 24/7, 365,” she said about the technology that is meant to be used as a backup. “It's like killing a flea with a tank."
Liccardo defended the exemptions. “(F)or those who critically need reliability, they're just going out and buying dirty diesel backup generators,’" he said. “And it doesn't benefit anyone if we're just forcing folks to buy more and more diesel backups and run that dirty diesel every time.”
Oakland Joins 'A Wave of Cities'
In Oakland, William Gilchrist, the city’s director of planning and building, last month recommended adoption of the gas ban. By requiring electrical hookups, Oakland “will send a strong market signal to retailers, construction workers, contractors, repair technicians, and more that they need to prepare for a rapid transition to all-electric appliances and infrastructure," he wrote.