Scientific Community Joins Reckoning Over Racism

In recent days, the scientific community has joined the wider movement against racial bias that has taken hold following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. As part of the effort, some 6,000 scientists and academicians have pledged to participate in a one-day strike Wednesday.

Last week, the initiative grew organically online under the hashtag #ShutDownSTEM., as well as #strike4blacklives and #shutdownacademia. Organizers say their aim is to “transition to a lifelong commitment of actions to eradicate anti-Black racism in academia and STEM.”

Major scientific groups like the American Association for the Advancement of Science are signing on and encouraging their members to participate, listen, reflect, read and demonstrate.

“Almost every generation has arrived at a similar moment of opportunity born of tragedy,” the group's CEO, Sudip S. Parikh, wrote in a statement posted online. “Progress will require systemic change that, as of yet, we have been unable to make. To be clear, AAAS is part of that system. As we plan for the actions to ensure this moment does not slip away, it’s time for us to pause, listen, and reflect on how—as an organization, as members of the scientific community, and as members of our broader communities — we can and must be a powerful force for change.”

Staff at arXiv, which posts and archives study preprints, are also participating. From a statement posted June 8:

We acknowledge that in research, as in life, people often perpetuate bias and systemic racism, both consciously and unconsciously. Members of arXiv’s own physics community asked us to pause business-as-usual this week and join scientists participating in the #strike4blacklives. Our US-based staff agreed.

The influential research journal Nature published an editorial Tuesday acknowledging it is “one of the white institutions that is responsible for bias in research and scholarship.." It continued:

The enterprise of science has been — and remains — complicit in systemic racism, and it must strive harder to correct those injustices and amplify marginalized voices. At Nature, we will redouble our efforts to do so, and commit to establishing a process that will hold us to account on the many changes we need to make.

Even the World Health Organization, amid grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, has weighed in, stating it believes that public protests are important and sharing advice to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 while demonstrating.

"WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday.

(See KQED's How to Protest Safely in the Bay Area.)

Meanwhile, Brandon Taylor, author of the successful debut novel "Real Life," published in February, was interviewed on NPR's Short Wave podcast this week. He walked away from a graduate biochemistry program in 2016 after being the target of racist attacks. He tells host Maddie Sofia why he left, and what he misses. Listen to the audio below or read the transcript here.

You can also read his essay, "Working In Science Was A Brutal Education. That's Why I Left," on BuzzFeed. Here's a particularly compelling excerpt: