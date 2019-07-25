California's top air regulators announced a climate deal with Ford, Honda, BMW of North America and Volkswagen Group of America. The voluntary framework agreement will ramp up fuel efficiency standards overtime and encourage investment in electric vehicles.

The agreement between the automakers and the California Air Resources Board is a rebuke of the Trump Administration, which is preparing to loosen emission standards for small cars and trucks.

“Few issues are more pressing than climate change, a global threat that endangers our lives and livelihoods. California, a coalition of states, and these automakers are leading the way on smart policies that make the air cleaner and safer for us all,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a press release emailed to reporters early Thursday.

“I now call on the rest of the auto industry to join us, and for the Trump administration to adopt this pragmatic compromise instead of pursuing its regressive rule change. It’s the right thing for our economy, our people and our planet,” Newsom said.