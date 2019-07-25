The California Air Resources Board announced Thursday that it has reached a deal with four major automakers to reduce tailpipe emissions, undermining the Trump Administration's plan to roll back Obama-era clean vehicle standards. The voluntary pact struck with Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW keeps in place the state's current emissions reduction program through 2026 and incentivizes manufacturers to produce more electric vehicles. We'll analyze what it all means.
California Strikes Emissions Deal with Major Carmakers
at 10:30 AM
Traffic backs up on an exit from Highway 101 on May 1, 2018 in Larkspur, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, senior national affairs correspondent, Washington Post
Severin Borenstein, professor, Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley; faculty director, The Energy Institute at Haas
