Dark reddish-orange looking water splashes agains rocks in the foreground with the San Francisco skyline in the distance.
Last Summer's Fish-Killing Algae Bloom Is Back in the Bay
Local agencies are closely monitoring a brown stretch of water that first appeared along parts of the East Bay shoreline last week and is confirmed to be the same type of algae bloom that killed thousands of fish in and around the bay last year.
