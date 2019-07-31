Back in 2013, KQED Pop was born. A healthy little Aquarius with a purpose: to carve out an intersectional space in public media for Millennials and other pop-culture obsessives; to prove that there's a way to write about music, television, movies and the zeitgeist at large in a smart, fun and personal way; and to smash the elitist myth of "high art" and "low art" (a breakup song by Ariana Grande is just as worthy of discussion as a Virginia Woolf novel!).

Over the years, we've covered a lot of bases.

Do you remember when we reinvestigated Nipplegate and discovered that, geez, we really owe Janet Jackson a huge apology?

Or when we defended Kim Kardashian against very angry NPR fans?