Suzanne Maggio: Pay It Forward

In the throes of hardship, Suzanne Maggio found that lightening someone else’s load helped lighten her own.
I was standing in line at the Walgreens on Divisadero. A few blocks away my husband lay in a hospital bed.
Five days had passed since his surgery and he still couldn’t eat. It had been hard to see him struggling. The doctor thought chewing gum might stir his appetite. I hurried off to buy two packs. Finally, something I could do.
The walls inside Walgreens were stained with age. Gum was locked in large plastic cases—like everything else in the store. A sad commentary on life in the City.
A young woman in scrubs dropped snacks and an iced tea on the counter. A nurse on break.