You’re Not Imagining It: COVID Cases Are Up Again

A full transcript will be available 1–2 workdays after the episode’s publication.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise (again). But this isn’t the surge of years’ past..it’s more like a “swell”.

We also have more immunity, there are effective treatments, and a new booster is on the way. KQED Health Correspondent Lesley McClurg explains what you need to know about this increase in COVID cases.





Links: