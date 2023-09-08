KQED is a proud member of
You’re Not Imagining It: COVID Cases Are Up Again

Ericka Cruz GuevarraLesley McClurgAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
Micheal Federico, left, gives Raymundo de Los Santos, 35, right, a vaccinination at the historic First African Methodist Episcopal Church (FAME) on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

COVID-19 cases are on the rise (again). But this isn’t the surge of years’ past..it’s more like a “swell”.

We also have more immunity, there are effective treatments, and a new booster is on the way. KQED Health Correspondent Lesley McClurg explains what you need to know about this increase in COVID cases.


