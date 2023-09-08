You’re Not Imagining It: COVID Cases Are Up Again

A full transcript will be available 1–2 workdays after the episode’s publication.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise (again). But this isn’t the surge of years’ past..it’s more like a “swell”.
We also have more immunity, there are effective treatments, and a new booster is on the way. KQED Health Correspondent Lesley McClurg explains what you need to know about this increase in COVID cases.
Links:
- The New COVID ‘Eris’ Variant and Rising Cases: What You Need to Know
- Fueled by ‘Eris,’ COVID Escapes Predictability Once Again