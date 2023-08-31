Millions Earmarked For Affordable Housing In California

​​Affordable Housing Projects Could Get A Boost From New Funding

The governor’s office is awarding nearly $760 million in grants for affordable housing projects statewide. The money is expected to help create 2,500 new affordable homes, but will pay for more than just new apartments.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio

Wage Theft A Big Contributor To Homelessness In Los Angeles

Workers rights advocates are calling on Los Angeles to combat wage theft as one way to tackle the homelessness crisis in the city. New analysis by the Los Angeles Worker Center Network finds wage theft is so prevalent among the lowest-earning Angelenos, it’s contributing to the crisis.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

What’s Behind The COVID Surge?

California is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections. And although hospitalizations have also seen a big jump, it’s a far cry from previous COVID waves. So what’s behind the jump in cases?

Guest: Monica Gandhi, Infectious Diseases Doctor, Professor, UC San Francisco