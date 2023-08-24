The First San Mateo-Hayward Bridge Was A Big Deal in 1929

Episode Transcript

Olivia Allen-Price: Hey everyone! You’re listening to the Bay Curious podcast, where we explore the Bay Area one question at a time. I’m Olivia Allen-Price.

Did you know that the Bay Area was once home to the longest bridge in North America? And also one of the skinniest?



It’s the original bridge that ran between San Mateo and Hayward, or Hayward and San Mateo, depending on which side of the Bay you sit on.

Kathleen McKusick of Redwood City used to work in biotech near Bridgeview Park in Foster City. Which is how she came to ask us this question:

Kathleen McKusick: I stumbled across a remnant of the 1929 San Mateo Bridge about a dozen years ago. I would love to know more about that original bridge in its heyday.

Olivia Allen-Price: We have a lot of spectacular bridges here in the Bay Area. But let’s be honest, the San Mateo-Hayward bridge doesn’t get a ton of love. Today we’re putting her in the spotlight, and learning more about the original bridge that helped shape our region. We’ll be right back!

OK, so Kathleen wants to know the story behind what remains of what was then called the “San Francisco Bay Toll-Bridge” … We sent KQED’s Rachael Myrow to check it out …

Rachael Myrow: If you’ve walked or cycled along the Bay Trail on the Peninsula, you know it passes under the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge.

Kathleen McKusick: My daughter and I were here on the weekend to ride bikes on the Bay Trail, and we went on the bikes a little farther than I usually went on foot, and here was this astonishing little piece of a bridge. Which raised all kinds of questions in my mind.

Rachael Myrow: Kathleen McKusick Googled it, naturally, as did I … and … there just isn’t a whole lot out there … The best resource? ONE article written a few years ago for the Hayward Historical Society… an article written by THIS guy:

John Christian: John Christian, formerly an archivist at the Hayward Historical Society.

Rachael Myrow: We all met at the Bridgeview Park, where you can spy a little stub of the old bridge alongside the big new one. It’s a noisy park. You can hear the traffic from the new bridge, not to mention planes flying overhead from SFO.

John Christian: This is the first time I’ve been over here. I guess I’m too Hayward centric. But yeah, I’ve never really seen it from this side, to be honest.

Rachael Myrow: According to Christian, the Hayward-San Mateo Bridge was originally proposed in 1922, by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce, as a way to jump start commerce between the Peninsula and the East Bay. Construction began in December of 1927. Flash forward to March 2, 1929, and we have …

Rachael Myrow: The grand opening of what was then called the “San Francisco Bay Toll-Bridge”! Now, quick production note. 1929 is a tricky time for sound reporters in the Bay. Much of the news footage from that era was still silent.

Rachael Myrow: What talkies there were typically brought sound to big, national news stories. But the bridge opening in 1929 was a big deal for the Bay Area,

Rachael Myrow: And then-President Calvin Coolidge participated in the dedication by pressing a telegraph button in Washington D.C., that directed the unfurling of an American flag from the bridge.

Rachael Myrow: Then-San Francisco Mayor Joe Rolph, who was known to love attending celebrations of almost any kind, was the biggest local celebrity to show up in person.

Rachael Myrow: Not unlike the Golden Gate bridge to the north, this bridge helped farmers get their goods to market. In the 1920s, the region on both sides of the Bay was rural, as opposed to suburban, as it is today. Farms, orchards, canneries, salt harvesting…

And maybe because it wasn’t designed primarily for commuter traffic, I think it’s worth noting that the original bridge was only 30 feet wide with just two lanes, and about 7 miles long.

John Christian: Looking at the new bridge, I mean, compared to the old bridge, this bridge is a monster. You know, this is like, 6 lanes. The original bridge would have been just two lanes, back and forth.

Rachael Myrow (in the field): Petite, and also, I have to say, terrifying. Right? Two lanes, two lanes only, one going in one direction, one in the other. 30 feet wide, going over, over the Bay.

John Christian: Right.

John Christian: Yeah, I mean, it musta, I guess, you know, probably it was kind of fun, I guess. But yeah, probably a little horrifying.

Rachael Myrow (in the field): Especially if there’s a stiff wind? Picking up off the water?

John Christian: Yeah, I mean…

Rachael Myrow (in the field): Driving a Model T Ford?

John Christian: Nobody was blown into the water, as far as I can tell.

Rachael Myrow: Fun fact: The original toll was 45 cents … about $8 in today’s money! So, Christian says, adjusted for inflation, it was more expensive to cross in 1929 than it is today! Takes the sting out of today’s $7 toll … Or maybe not…

Anyways, it wasn’t long before newspaper articles were calling the old bridge “antique.” By 1954, 7,400 cars and trucks were crossing every day. Because the rural towns on either side of the Bay did become suburbs…

John Christian: You know, it was a small bridge taking you to a small place, you know? And now it’s like, this massive, like, you know, city center to city center.

Rachael Myrow: And the biggest complaint about this bridge was not how slender it was, but the electric drawbridge that went up on average 6 times a day to let marine traffic pass underneath. That brought cars and trucks on the bridge to a standstill.

So in 1961, the groundwork was laid for the construction of a wider, taller bridge, to be built just a few feet north of the original span. The old bridge was dismantled, piece by piece, except for the small bit you can still see from Bridgeview Park today. According to the state’s Department of Transportation, by the way, the new bridge is still the longest bridge in California.

Rachael Myrow (in the field): So now that you know the full story, any thoughts?

Kathleen McKusick: I really wish that the pier were open and I could walk out onto the bridge. That would be a dream come true.

Olivia Allen-Price: That story was reported by KQED’s Rachael Myrow.

