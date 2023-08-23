Seeing Beyoncé at Levi's Stadium? Everything to Know, From Parking and Bag Policies to Parties and Prep

What should I know about parking at and near Levi’s Stadium?

At the time of publication, you can still buy parking tickets at Levi’s Stadium officially, for around $50. (At this stage pre-show, all official parking for Levi’s Stadium’s last huge show — Taylor Swift’s two-night Eras tour — was already sold out, so you may consider acting fast.)

Accessible parking information can be found on the Levi’s Stadium site.

You can check independent services like ParkWhiz or SpotHero for non-stadium parking spots nearby, although these will likely still be a long walk — almost a mile — to the stadium. If you’re doing this, be sure to map the route using a tool like Google Maps, to make sure you know how long you have to walk and the shortest route to do so. Some of your walk will be on a gravel path, which can be hard on the feet. Reddit users advised that there may be pedicabs around to take you to the stadium.

What about using rideshare services like Uber or Lyft to get to or from Levi’s Stadium?

We should note that Reddit users actually recommended against using rideshares, saying that the wait time for one is long and expensive. However, if you are planning on getting an Uber or Lyft, you should be dropped off for the show “curbside on Great America Parkway, between Tasman Drive and Old Glory Lane,” according to the Levi’s Stadium website.

And if you are taking a rideshare out of the stadium after the show ends, exit Gates A, B or F to get picked up at Red Lot 7. (Due to surge pricing, it will likely be expensive to get an Uber out the stadium.)

I’m dropping off and picking up somebody. Where should I go?

Levi’s Stadium has pickup and drop-off locations on their site for different types of vehicles. For Taylor Swift’s recent Eras Tour at the same venue, officials at Levi’s Stadium provided a Special Parent Pick-Up zone, located on Great America Parkway by Tasman Drive and Old Glory Lane for drop-off and then on Patrick Henry Drive for pickup. We’ll update this guide when more details are released for the Renaissance Tour.

Accessible drop-off, with wheelchair assistance available, is at Patrick Henry Drive and Great America Parkway. Accessible pick-up is at Red Lot 7. Guests can head to Gate C’s mobility services to get transportation to Red Lot 7

How to take public transit to the Beyoncé concert

Public transit schedules can always be subject to change. Check the timings for your route on the day of the show itself, and be sure of your very last service home.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail and bus

KQED staffers highly recommend taking the VTA light rail to the venue itself. And if you’re taking a connecting transit service to VTA, keep reading for details of timings and additional services.

There is a VTA stop on the North side of the stadium, called the Great America Station. Routers are “scheduled daily to and from Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Milpitas, San José, Santa Clara, and Campbell.” See the VTA schedule.

You can schedule this journey out on the VTA’s site by toggling to the “Trip Planner” tab.

For the Taylor Swift Eras tour last month, VTA’s spokesperson recommended that people driving to the Milpitas Transit Center pay for parking permits online or by using the app. Get more information on parking at Silicon Valley BART stations. The Clipper mobile app is also useful for easier VTA light rail payment.

The VTA offers accessible cart or wheelchair services from the Great America station to the Stadium’s west gate. To book these services ahead of time, call (408) 579-4610.

The VTA bus reaches the greater San José area, Mountain View, Cupertino and Sunnyvale (see the VTA bus schedule). The buses will drop you off at either the intersection of Tasman Drive and Great America Parkway or the intersection of Tasman Drive and Calle Del Sol. Please note that accessible cart services are not available for the latter.

BART

For the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, BART’s website advised fans to transfer from BART at Milpitas Station to VTA’s Orange Line and ride to VTA’s Great America Station, located on the north side of Levi’s Stadium.

Extra BART services were scheduled for the Eras Tour, although it’s unclear at this stage whether there will be similar additions for the Renaissance Tour. We’ll update this guide when we know more.

Caltrain

You can also take Caltrain to the show, but will need to connect with the VTA light rail. You can get a double Caltrain pass here.

Capitol Corridor train

Capitol Corridor is offering special hours for the Beyoncé show. The Westbound Train 543 will arrive at Levi’s Stadium at 5:05 p.m. Eastbound Train 550 will depart the station at 11:59 p.m.

“Ticketed passengers should give themselves at least 15 minutes to get to the station after the concert,” the release reads. “For the return trip, please make your way close to the exit doors prior to the arrival at the next station. Trains do not remain in the station for long, so you will need to be ready to offboard upon arrival at your destination.”

If you are a regular user of the train, Capitol Corridor’s news release advises people to take an early train to avoid crowds on Trains 541 and 543.

“Train 548 is CANCELLED. Passengers are advised to take Train 546 or earlier trains if you have flexibility in your schedule,” the release reads.

ACE train

You can use the ACE train to travel to Santa Clara from Stockton, Lathrop/Manteca, Tracy, Vasco, Livermore, Pleasanton and Fremont.

Biking

Not quite public transportation, but there are also bike valets from the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition (who are looking for volunteers). However, as one Reddit user informed us, the bike trail is often closed during busy events like game days so don’t assume you’ll be able to use this trail to reach Levi’s Stadium on the nights of the shows.

Private shuttle

You could consider looking into a private ride or shuttle to and from Levi’s Stadium, especially if there’s a large group of you going.

Private M Ride round-trip shuttles are offered to Levi’s Stadium from Westwood, a venue in San Francisco.

Prepare for a super-crowded stadium experience

Beyoncé’s Renaissance show at FedEx Field in Maryland saw large crowds pushed together when fans were asked to shelter in place after lightning was reported in the area, with ABC7 News reporting that some fans had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

There’s no shame in getting a little antsy in big crowds like this — in a packed stadium, it’s normal to feel a little overwhelmed. Read NPR’s full guide on what to do if you find yourself caught in a crowd crush.

According to Mehdi Moussaïd, a research scientist in Berlin who studies crowd behavior, rely on your instincts and senses if you feel like the crowd is getting too dense. If you get stuck in a crush, move with the crowd and put your arms out in front of your chest and hold them there.

“In this position, you would have some space, just a little bit, to push for half a centimeter or just 1 centimeter — enough for you to keep breathing,” Moussaïd told NPR in 2022. “It’s not going to be comfortable. You’re going to be feeling really bad, but at least you’ll survive.”

What to know about using the bathroom at the Beyoncé show

You can find all of the bathroom locations at Levi’s Stadium here.

Try to head to the bathroom before the show, but one KQED staffer recommended that you also sift through the playlist and see if there is a song you may be comfortable ducking out of to run to the restroom.

Can I still get a ticket for Beyoncé at Levi’s Stadium?

Tickets for Beyoncé’s Santa Clara Renaissance show are still being offered on Ticketmaster, which is the most official way to secure your seat at the Beyoncé show. You can also find Renaissance resales on sites like StubHub. You can also look for better deals and seats on Facebook marketplace resales and Eventbrite.

The Better Businesses Bureau (BBB) issued a warning about resale scams during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, with many people discovering after sending the money through apps like Venmo or Zelle that these “tickets” never existed. Check out the person’s profile and their past posting history to see if it seems real. And if you do choose to buy a resale, use your credit card, says the BBB. This at least provides some protection for you if the deal was fake.

If you are getting a resale from a friend, make sure you call your friend directly — to make sure someone isn’t impersonating them online.

Can I tailgate at Levi’s Stadium if I didn’t get tickets?

Levi’s is an open stadium, and many on social media report that the noise leaks out if you’re nearby. But it is likely that Levi’s Stadium won’t want extra people — i.e., people without tickets — crowding the area, since traffic will be heavy.

The question of tailgating caused some back-and-forth during the Taylor Swift concert last month. Levi’s Stadium usually allows tailgating for football games for ticketed fans, as long as the party is wrapped up by kick-off. But Levi’s — in an email to KQED as well as a notice addressing tailgating on its website on July 26 — heavily discouraged fans without tickets from showing up during the Eras tour.

A spokesperson told KQED in an email, “Tailgating is prohibited for the Taylor Swift concerts and there will be no designated viewing areas outside of Levi’s Stadium. Fans without event tickets will not be allowed to enter stadium parking lots, and should not plan to gather outside the stadium.” Levi’s Stadium’s security information confirmed this seeming ban on tailgating on its website.

Santa Clara Councilmember Kathy Watanabe criticized the stadium for the move. However, Levi’s Stadium then removed its strict notice on tailgating from its Eras Tour release, and issued a more subdued tweet asking fans to just avoid overcrowding the surrounding areas of the stadium. (Fans did end up showing up.)

Parking lot parties aren’t a new phenomenon — especially at Levi’s Stadium. In 2015, Grateful Dead fans gathered in the shared lot with the Great America amusement park (and even caught a few rides.)

So whatever you do — just make sure to stay quiet during the mute challenge.

The ‘Bey’ Area — aka, the Beyoncé events to attend whether you got a ticket or not

(Yes, we know “Bey” doesn’t rhyme with Bay.)

Celebrate the Bay Area’s own Black queer history (whether you got a Renaissance ticket or not)

Beyoncé’s Renaissance is, above all else, a tribute to Black queer and trans music history and the ballroom scene. The record is dedicated to her Uncle Johnny, who Beyoncé said introduced her to the music that inspired the album.