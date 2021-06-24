All-Black Drag Show ‘Reparations’ Moves from the Internet to Oasis

On Friday, July 9, Nicki Jizz will host the first in-person show of Reparations, which proudly announces itself as San Francisco’s only all-Black drag show. Started on Juneteenth 2020 in response to the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the subsequent Black Lives Matter uprisings across the country, Reparations urges audiences to “put your money where your black square is.”

“Everyone put a Black Lives Matter message in their bio but immediately went back to posting thirst traps,” Nicki says of the performative solidarity that swept through social media last year. “This is not just a fad. This is not just a summer thing. This is a forever thing. We need to support Black arts every day.”

Reparations streamed on the Stud’s Twitch channel until Juneteenth 2021, highlighting Black performers near and far. Readers voted Reparations “Best Streaming Show” in 48 Hills’ 2020 Best of the Bay listings (and Nicki as “Best Drag Queen”). With the move to in-person performances, the show becomes a monthly fixture at Oasis (every second Friday, mark your calendars), which has shifted its programming over the course of the pandemic to include more diverse bookings.