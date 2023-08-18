KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Betty Yee on a Lifetime of Running the Numbers

Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Former California State Controller Betty Yee joins Political Breakdown on August 17, 2023. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Marisa and Scott discuss the latest on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push for a U.S. constitutional amendment on gun safety and Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s family legal battle. Then, former State Controller Betty Yee joins to discuss working at her parents’ laundry business, the desegregation busing debate that sparked her political involvement, working as a budget advisor for Gov. Gray Davis, her vision for California’s fiscal future, and why she’s launching a run for governor in 2026.

