Father Sues Tulare County for Wrongful Deaths of Infant Son, 16-Year-Old Fiancée, in Central Valley Massacre

Four others were killed in the shooting, including Alissa’s great-uncle, Eladio Parraz, Jr., 52; grandmother, Jennifer Analla, 49; great-grandmother, Rosa Parraz, 72; and cousin, Marcos Parraz, 19.

Maupin’s attorneys allege that months before the shooting a social worker assigned to Nycholas’ case had discovered through a background check that a member of the household had numerous felony convictions and charges but did not notify the juvenile court.

“They were on notice for months and months that there were problematic individuals in that home and they just did nothing with the information,” said Maupin’s attorney, Wyatt Vespermann.

Nycholas’ paternal grandmother, Valerie Gensel, said her family had wanted partial custody of Nycholas. At a Jan. 13 juvenile court hearing, Nycholas was instead returned full-time to Alissa under county supervision.

Three days later, they were both murdered.

“There’s no justice. There’s nothing that can bring them back,” Gensel said. “It’s like taking your soul in and out of your body over and over, watching it. It breaks you.”

The lawsuit also alleges Tulare County sheriff’s deputies failed to report suspected child abuse or neglect to CWS 13 days before the shooting.

According to a report reviewed by KQED, sheriff’s deputies looking for Alissa’s grandfather, Martin Peña Parraz, who had an active parole warrant, encountered his brother, Eladio Parraz Jr., in the driveway of the house on Jan. 3.

“Martin and his brother Eladio Parraz are documented Sureño gang members in Tulare County,” a deputy wrote in the report.

A search of a trailer on the property belonging to Parraz Jr. turned up an illegal gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, pipes for smoking meth, body armor and 10 bags of marijuana, according to the report. Parraz Jr. was arrested and released on bond.

Alissa and another minor were at the house at the time of the search.

Law enforcement is required to report suspected child abuse or neglect under the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (PDF). Deputies did not contact Child Welfare Services because, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Ritchie, the drugs and guns were found in the trailer and not in the house.

The trailer, one of two on the property, was a “completely different residence from where Alissa was living,” Ritchie told KQED in a Feb. 17 email.

“Had the drugs, guns been found inside the home at the time of the check, we would have contacted CWS. But they were not. They were found in the trailer, which was separated from the house and fenced off,” she wrote in another email on March 1.

Maupin’s attorney, Wyatt Vespermann, said officers who did not contact CWS missed an opportunity.

“They saw a young mother with a baby crib in her bedroom, in a house with meth and methamphetamine pipes, body armor, AR rifles with no serial numbers on them, bullet holes in the wall — just a long list of red flags,” Vespermann said. “The law requires them to pick up the phone and let Child Protective Services know that this is what’s going on with Alissa and they just didn’t do it.”