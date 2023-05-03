A Teen Mother and Her Baby Were Murdered in a Gang-Related Shooting. Their Family Wants Answers

Micki Witzel, Shayne’s great-aunt, was distraught.

“They really need answers to why this even happened,” she said through sobs. “They should never have put that baby back in that house.”

Since the shooting, the Maupins said, they had been confronted by Alissa’s family. Some of Alissa’s relatives who live in Alturas appeared at the park where the Maupins were gathered on what would have been Nycholas’ first birthday. It was March 1, and the solemn balloon release was disrupted by revving engines and spinning tires, according to Gensel.

It left her questioning how Alissa ended up in Goshen in the first place.

“I would have did anything for her if [Child Welfare Services] or the courts asked us if she could stay with us,” Gensel told KQED after the funeral. “We would have opened our arms and our doors to her. We would have gave her [the] life that she wanted and needed.”

‘She didn’t want to be there’

Alturas is the seat of Modoc County in the northeastern corner of the state. Bordering Oregon and Nevada, Modoc is one of the state’s least populated counties.

At over 4,000 feet above sea level, Alturas and its desert brush and grazing livestock are covered by a fine snow in winter. Deer meander into yards with pristine views of the snow-capped Warner Mountains. “Where the West Still Lives” is the Alturas motto.

At Antonio’s Cucina Italiana, where Shayne once worked, a funeral program was tacked to a bulletin board. A former co-worker recalled Shayne frequently on the phone in the evenings talking about getting custody of Nycholas.

It was in this town of 2,700 people that Shayne and Alissa met. They were introduced by Shayne’s younger brother. Shayne, who declined to be interviewed for this story, was 15 and Alissa had just turned 14.

The day after the funeral, Gensel fondly recalled memories of Alissa.

“She liked to play. She liked to dress up Shayne,” Gensel, a traveling certified nursing assistant, said of the girl she described as bright and shy. “They’d go to the park to walk. [They’d] have little snacks to take with them.”

The memories flooded back to Gensel, 44, who spoke to KQED at a lodge near her home: Alissa and Shayne jumping on the trampoline in the snow, and Alissa nibbling on snacks “like a little bird” because she was too shy to eat in front of the family.

Alissa’s adolescence was marked by repeated shuffles among family members in Alturas and the Central Valley, 500 miles away. Police records reviewed by KQED show she had trouble at school: In October 2020, she and another female student fought. Alissa punched the other student several times, according to an incident report.

“She had a sassy attitude. Her mom told me that I wouldn’t be able to handle her,” Gensel said.

Alissa learned she was pregnant in the summer of 2021. Soon after, she moved to Tulare County to live with her father’s family, Gensel said. Exactly why remains unclear.

According to Gensel, Alissa’s mother, Shyla Pina, told her that the juvenile court system required Alissa to live with her grandparents after she spent time in juvenile detention for fighting with her younger sister while holding another sibling. But Gensel believes Pina, an Alturas resident, chose to send Alissa away after learning about the pregnancy.

“She never wanted to go down there,” Gensel said. “That was her first words — ‘I don’t want to leave, I don’t want to go.’”

Pina declined to be interviewed. When reached on Facebook, she ignored a reporter’s question seeking clarity about how Alissa came to live in Goshen with her grandparents. Instead, she wrote: “My daughter is very smart and loving yes she had her ups and down[s] with everything that has happened to her.”

Attempts to reach other family members were unsuccessful.

Juvenile courts do send minors to live with family members in other counties in certain situations — for example, the court determining a minor is a danger to their family, or a minor’s living situation is unsafe, Modoc County Chief Probation Officer Stephen Svetich said.

“If we find that they need to be placed out of home, they could be placed anywhere else in the state,” Svetich said in a phone interview.

Alissa had lived in Tulare County as a child. Documents obtained by KQED reveal that in September 2017, a Tulare County court issued a protective order barring contact between Alissa and her father, Martin Eulojio Parraz.

On Sept. 6, 2017, a police officer responding to a report of suspected child abuse at Freedom Elementary School in Farmersville, a small town east of Visalia, was told an 11-year-old female student in the sixth grade had come to school with scratches on her face.

The student, identified in an arrest report only by her initials, “AP,” told police she lived with her father, Martin Eulojio Parraz, in nearby Woodlake. She said she had lived in a house that was frequently shot at, and that she was used to getting down on the floor and crawling to the back rooms.

“She did not know if her father was a gang member, and said he likes the color blue, has a tattoo on the back of his head with ‘CFM,’ and tattoos of a 1 and a 3 on each hand forming a 13,” an officer wrote in the report.

The color blue and tattoos with the number 13 are common Sureño identifiers. The Sureños — or Southerners — are a network of street gangs that pledge loyalty to the Mexican Mafia.

According to the report, “AP” said she saw her grandfather and father get arrested. She detailed physical abuse, including having her head slammed against a wall, being shoved into a closet and having chili rubbed in her mouth and eyes. She also told police she didn’t feel safe at home and hadn’t seen her mother in three years. Police and social workers immediately removed the student and her siblings from their father’s home.

Court records show Alissa’s father told police five months later he was a “Southerner” and a member of CFM, short for Crazy F—’ Mexicans.

In 2019, Martin Eulojio Parraz was sentenced to almost 18 years in prison for child abuse, and charges stemming from his role in a gas station robbery. That same year, according to a Tulare County court judgment, Pina was granted custody of Alissa and her siblings; they moved to Alturas.

But Alissa was back in the Visalia area, living with her father’s side of the family, within about two years. Once again in Tulare County, she posted TikTok videos of herself lip-synching songs in a bedroom and choreographing dance moves with her cousin in a backyard.

Shayne used the money he earned working at Antonio’s to buy bus tickets and pay for taxis so he could visit Alissa, and later Nycholas. Sometimes his parents drove him the 500 miles.

Alissa’s grandfather didn’t approve of her relationship with Shayne, and limited the time she could spend with him when he visited, Gensel said. According to Gensel, during one of the first visits, he verbally attacked Shayne because he was wearing the red hoodie he shared with Alissa, the one he later wore to her funeral.

Gensel said there was also tension between the families because she gave Alissa birth control.

“She always asked me to kidnap her or take her home with us,” Gensel said. “She didn’t want to be there.”

On one visit, they circled the block while Alissa waved from the driveway.

“She was scared to leave the yard,” Gensel said. “She was scared her grandfather was going to see her.”

But Alissa’s aunt, Christina Castro, said Alissa had a special relationship with her grandfather.

“She had the cutest way she would say ‘graanpaa,’” said Castro, the mother of Marcos Parraz, who was also killed in the shooting. “She was sweet, funny, beautiful, outspoken, confident and full of pride. She was all that and more, and proud to be a Parraz and a young mother.”

Three days after Nycholas was born, Tulare County Child Welfare Services placed him in foster care. Boudreaux later told reporters Alissa wasn’t able to provide sufficient care. Alissa was allowed monthly, supervised visits until she was granted full custody on Jan. 13, he said.