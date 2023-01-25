7 Farmworkers Killed in Half Moon Bay Shooting

At least seven people were killed and one injured in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon. The suspect, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, is in police custody. County Sheriff Christina Corpus says all evidence points to workplace.

Half Moon Bay, known both as a tourist destination and an agricultural community, is still recovering from the impact of the massive storms in the past few weeks. Law enforcement say the victims were Latino and Asian, and that some were migrant workers.

This shooting happened on the heels of the Monterey Park mass shooting, where 11 people were killed in the mostly Asian suburban community on Saturday night. And, later on Monday, one person was killed and seven injured in a mass shooting in Oakland.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter/producer

