Eleven people have died and nine are injured after a gunman shot into a Monterey Park ballroom on Saturday night, bringing celebrations on the eve of the Lunar New Year to a terrifying close. We'll hear about those whose lives were cut short as they gathered to waltz and socialize and how the impact of the shooting is being felt in communities across California.
Monterey Park Reeling After Lunar New Year Massacre
MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Monterey Park mayor Henry Lo kneels at a makeshift memorial outside the scene of a deadly mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio on January 23, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Cynthia Choi, co-executive director, Chinese for Affirmative Action; co-founder, Stop AAPI Hate
Josie Huang, Asian American communities correspondent, KPCC
Rep. Judy Chu, U.S. congresswoman representing Monterey Park
Sponsored