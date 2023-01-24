KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
‘Casablanca’ and World War II

Eighty years ago, the film “Casablanca” hoped to convince Americans to support U.S. involvement in World War II – a message that hit home for many of the movie's actors.see more
Forum

Monterey Park Reeling After Lunar New Year Massacre

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Monterey Park mayor Henry Lo kneels at a makeshift memorial outside the scene of a deadly mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio on January 23, 2023 in Monterey Park, California.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Eleven people have died and nine are injured after a gunman shot into a Monterey Park ballroom on Saturday night, bringing celebrations on the eve of the Lunar New Year to a terrifying close. We'll hear about those whose lives were cut short as they gathered to waltz and socialize and how the impact of the shooting is being felt in communities across California.

Guests:

Cynthia Choi, co-executive director, Chinese for Affirmative Action; co-founder, Stop AAPI Hate

Josie Huang, Asian American communities correspondent, KPCC

Rep. Judy Chu, U.S. congresswoman representing Monterey Park

