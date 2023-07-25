How San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Company Could Still Stay Open

One person he already tapped is Tony Foglio, who co-owned Anchor from 2010 to 2017 before he and Keith Greggor sold the company to Sapporo for about $85 million.

“There’s definitely enough investor interest” to make an offer, Walsh said. “I just have to figure out that offer amount.”

Both parties are now crunching the numbers. Walsh said that he plans to meet with employees at the brewery about involvement or collaboration. De Sá did not definitively say what the brewery workers would be open to, but that they “feel strongly at this point that they want to have governance and a say in how that company is run.”

The latest dash for a new owner to come in and keep Anchor from shuttering comes after a long history of highs and lows for the historic brand and brewery.

Anchor was founded 127 years ago, using actual steam and San Francisco’s cold temps and fog to brew its iconic Anchor Steam beverage. It survived the 1906 earthquake, prohibition and even the boom and bust cycles of the local tech sector.

In 2019, brewery workers unionized, citing the need for higher pay and better working conditions.

But Anchor couldn’t make up for sliding sales and broader pandemic-fueled challenges.

“About 70% of the company’s sales were on-premises, meaning in bars or restaurants. When the pandemic came along, that just absolutely tanked sales,” said Anchor spokesperson Sam Singer.