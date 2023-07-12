As Anchor Brewing Closes, Liquidates Business, Workers Hope for a Miracle

There’s one less bottle of beer on the wall.

After more than 127 years of brewing in San Francisco, Anchor Brewing will soon bottle its last beer, the company announced Wednesday.

Financial challenges have been bubbling since 2016 at the beverage company, which is widely considered the oldest craft brewery in the country. The company said, in a press release, it has already stopped beer production at its Potrero Hill headquarters and plans to liquidate the business, which involves a state-appointed assignee to sell off assets and pay off creditors.

Anchor Public Taps brewpub will remain open until Aug. 1, and the company will continue to package and distribute the beer it has remaining through the end of the month.

“Unfortunately, today’s economic pressures have made the business no longer sustainable, and we had to make the heartbreaking decision to cease operations,” Sam Singer, spokesperson for Anchor Brewing, said in the company’s announcement. “The impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations.”

A spokesperson said the brewery’s 61 workers will receive a 60-day notice and be provided separation packages.

Brewery workers, upset to find out the news on Wednesday, told KQED that marketing and distribution had fallen short since the sale to Sapporo Holdings Limited in 2017.

“We saw that there were issues. Production has been down because of sales. Members were going to bars and they were asking about Anchor and couldn’t get it,” said Pedro Sá, union representative for the brewery workers. “But it wasn’t about people not wanting it, it was this issue of not knowing the market they had and who they were trying to sell to.”

Mayor London Breed and other city leaders said they were disappointed to see another local legacy business close down.

“The news of Anchor Brewing is upsetting,” Breed told KQED. “The brewery has been a San Francisco staple for 127 years, making beer that has been sent all over the world.”