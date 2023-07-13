First Steps Taken to Launch Recall Campaign Against Alameda County DA Pamela Price

A recall campaign targeting progressive Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price has taken its first steps.

On Tuesday, the committee Save Alameda for Everyone (SAFE): Recall DA Price, registered with Alameda County, filing documents that went public Wednesday.

It’s the first step toward fundraising, which will be used to gather signatures in an effort to launch a recall campaign against Price. The Alameda County DA has been under scrutiny from advocates of tough-on-crime policies for her efforts to reform the district attorney’s office.

Brenda Grisham is the principal officer on the committee to recall Price. Grisham’s 17-year-old son was shot and killed outside their East Oakland home in 2010, launching her work as an advocate for violence prevention.

Another officer on the committee to recall Price is Carl Chan, leader of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

“We are doing this on behalf of people in the county, and we just want to keep people safe. Especially seniors, children and families. They deserve protection and making sure that we have the proper law and order in place to protect everyone,” Chan told KQED.

Chan became outspoken in support of police and more prosecutions of crime after a rise in anti-AAPI hate in the Bay Area and the nation. Chan himself was assaulted in 2021. He said his attacker yelled either “Chinatown” or “Chinaman” at him before punching him.

Lauren Richardson, communications coordinator for Price’s political campaign, said it was important to emphasize that Price won 53% of the vote in her election.

“She has overwhelming support in Alameda County,” Richardson said. She argued that there are people who profit from the numerous recalls of progressive district attorneys nationally. “They’ll think Ms. Price will be an easy pushover. And I think they are sadly mistaken,” Richardson said.

Price took office in January this year after defeating Terry Wiley, a prosecutor who worked for Price’s predecessor, Nancy O’Malley. On the campaign trail, Price promised progressive reforms, including not charging juveniles as adults, sentencing reform and a pledge to keep a closer eye on police misconduct.

Since assuming office she’s made good on some of those promises, including reopening investigations into eight law enforcement killings and in-custody deaths, and reducing charges in some high-profile cases — much to the vocal dissatisfaction of some in Alameda County.