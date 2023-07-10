Probe Into 2022 Attack on Kern County PG&E Facility Hits Dead End

Investigators have hit a dead end in their investigation of a July 2022 incident in which gunfire caused nearly $6 million in damage to a PG&E substation near Bakersfield. It’s one of a string of unsolved acts of vandalism targeting the utility’s equipment in the past year.
Documents KQED obtained under the California Public Records Act outline a probe by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office into the shooting at the Goose Lake substation, near the town of Wasco. The attack caused an outage that affected 1,100 customers, including gas stations and restaurants, at the busy interchange where State Route 46 crosses Interstate 5.
According to the sheriff’s investigation, those responsible for the incident cut a 4-inch hole in a chain-link fence surrounding the substation. Then, they fired 10 rounds from a shotgun and large-caliber handgun into two banks of transformers, puncturing a radiator and a tank filled with mineral oil used to insulate and cool the electrical equipment. The damaged tanks leaked about 5,000 gallons of oil onto the ground.