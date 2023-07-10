Probe Into 2022 Attack on Kern County PG&E Facility Hits Dead End

“The hole in the fence lines up with the angles of the bullet holes in the equipment within the facility,” a sheriff’s deputy wrote in a department report. That discovery prompted the deputy to contact a colleague who works as the sheriff’s liaison with the FBI.

Details of the shooting investigation are recounted in records released by the California Public Utilities Commission. In addition to a 29-page sheriff’s report, they include documents from the CPUC’s Safety and Enforcement Division and PG&E.

Kern County investigators could not identify suspects in the case or determine a motive for the attack. But their report notes that deputies and a PG&E worker, who arrived at the substation shortly after problems at the substation were reported, noticed a car abandoned about a quarter-mile away on Highway 46.

A deputy who inspected the car, which had been stolen the day before the attack in the Kern County town of Shafter, found footprints that headed in the direction of the substation. But the tracks vanished after a short distance. Sheriff’s investigators were unable to connect either the car or the tracks to the shooting.

In response to questions about the case, a sheriff’s spokesperson said in an email late last month that the investigation “has been inactivated pending further leads.”