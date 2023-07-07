Were Two Central Valley State Prisons Prepared For Potential Flooding?

Questions Remain About Whether Corcoran’s Prisons Were Ready For An Emergency

After months of alarm, forecasters predict that Tulare Lake has peaked in size. That means the risk of flooding has likely subsided for the city of Corcoran. But questions still surround what could have happened if floodwaters had overtaken two state prisons on the outskirts of the city.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR

Truck Manufacturers Agree With California On Zero-Emission Fleets

Ford, General Motors and several other truck manufacturers have agreed to abide by California’s ban on the sale of new diesel big rigs by 2036. The deal puts an industry stamp of approval on rules California solidified this year, to fight air pollution and climate change.

Reporter: Kevin Stark , KQED

Street Musicians Thrive In Summer Months

From time to time this summer, we’re talking to Californians about how they’re spending their summer months. Today, we head to the Venice Beach Boardwalk. It’s a place that’s long been popular with street performers, and it’s where we met musician Eric Gray, who’s a fixture on the boardwalk.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report