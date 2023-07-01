As California Shutters Juvenile Lockups, Probation Chiefs Urge Investigation Into 'Appalling' Conditions

“We took a call from staff at DJJ and, (they said) you know, some of the kids have had access to fentanyl and have been using drugs while in custody. And we’re like, oh, my goodness,” he said.

Both chiefs said they also see severe behavioral problems among the young people returning from DJJ — racial divisions, gang affiliations that didn’t exist before and other antisocial behavior.

“A few of the youth have shared with us that in general there was just a lack of oversight and supervision of them. They shared details with us about correctional staff allowing them opportunities to engage in fighting and violence,” Neal said. “That behavior would escalate … and nothing was done to stop that. One of our youth said that the staff would say, ‘Just don’t kill anyone and don’t get caught.’”

Yarber said one group of six young people had to be transported back to Sacramento County in two separate vans, because of conflict between the groups. And, he said, the problems are already spilling into the county juvenile justice system.

“The other real big indicator was, I think for the first time ever, arresting a parent at visiting,” he said. “Someone coming through our visitor center who had in their possession just hundreds of pills … thinking they would have a chance to sort of sit at the table together and might pass on those drugs to the youth.”