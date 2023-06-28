3 Big Takeaways from California's $311 Billion Budget Deal

The final budget, which lawmakers are scheduled to vote on later this week, covers that deficit by cutting some spending — about $8 billion — while delaying other spending and shifting certain expenses to other funds. The plan would borrow $6.1 billion and set aside $37.8 billion in reserves, the most ever.

“In the face of continued global economic uncertainty, this budget increases our fiscal discipline by growing our budget reserves to a record $38 billion, while preserving historic investments in public education, health care, climate and public safety,” Newsom said.

However, Republicans criticized the budget plan as unsustainable, noting it would leave the state with projected multibillion-dollar deficits over the next few years.

Here are some big takeaways from the deal:

Closing the deficit

Chris Hoene, executive director of the California Budget and Policy Center, said lawmakers were able to balance the budget without tapping reserves or increasing taxes, by canceling some future spending plans.

“They took one-time investments that they had made commitments to in earlier budget years, big pots of funding that they had set aside for climate change investments and infrastructure investments — and they basically took some of that money back,” Hoene said.