Some Bay Area Public Transit Lines Could Be Cut This Summer as California Budget Deficit Looms

Passengers board the 38 bus on Geary Street, near Union Square in San Francisco on June 5, 2014. (Mark Andrew Boyer/KQED)
As California grapples with a $31.5 billion budget deficit, Gov. Gavin Newsom in his latest spending plan denied public transit agencies a lifeline.
But transit officials and their supporters in the Legislature aren’t giving up hope that the state will offer at least some aid. And Friday, the California Transit Association delivered a plan for how individual agencies should ask for money — and how they would be held accountable for how they spend it.
“You can’t do everything,” he said at his May 12 budget briefing. “It’s about balancing other priorities.”
The state Senate wants to make public transit a priority. In its spending proposal, it included the $5.15 billion as “bridge funding.” Supporters say the money can come from a mix of sources that already support transit and would reduce general fund revenue by only $213 million.
“The $2.5 billion needed to save Bay Area transit is less costly, in terms of dollars, people and the planet than the $5 billion in additional transportation costs that will be paid by the people who can least afford it,” said Zack Deutsch-Gross, TransForm policy director.
The budget negotiations are well underway, with a June 15 deadline for the Legislature to pass a budget to keep collecting pay.
Call for help too late?
At a town hall on May 12, Assemblymember Phil Ting, a Democrat from San Francisco and chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, said transit agencies should have been better prepared and should have “sounded the alarm earlier.”
“Having said that, we are where we are. We can’t change the past,” Ting said.
He said that legislators in the Bay Area Caucus he leads are focused on the issue and committed to making sure agencies don’t go over the “fiscal cliff.”
“We know that once these agencies have to stop service, it’s very difficult to turn it back on,” he said.
Ting said that, given the budget shortfall, the goal is to help get agencies to solid enough ground to pursue a local ballot measure for long-term financial sustainability.
But he also said that for the state to help, transit representatives need to present a spending plan and demonstrate accountability.
On Friday, the California Transit Association, which represents agencies throughout the state, responded with its proposal, which includes an 18-month deadline to report how funds are spent. Sent to Newsom and legislative leaders, the blueprint is based on recovery plans previously created by the Bay Area’s regional transportation commission and the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, as well as a bill this session from Burbank-area Democratic Assemblymember Laura Friedman on transit oversight.
The association also noted that its proposal won’t solve all the underlying issues.
“As we advance this accountability and reform framework, we continue to elevate that significant external challenges will continue to impact agencies’ budgets, operating environments, and ridership levels, including, the hollowing out of downtown cores, the housing crisis, and rise in violent crime,” it said in a statement.
The proposal, however, doesn’t satisfy concerns from some lawmakers, including state Sen. Steve Glazer, who has been vocal in his criticism of BART oversight. BART officials previously responded to some of those concerns, saying the “fiscal cliff” has more to do with the agency’s financial model rather than specific expenses and missteps.
“I thought it was an April Fool’s joke delivered in May,” Glazer told CalMatters of the association’s proposal. “Self-policing is not accountability.”
Meanwhile, agencies have already begun to make some changes to boost ridership, including BART ramping up service on its most popular line between Antioch and San Francisco, and LA Metro ramping up both homelessness services and microtransit.
But those changes aren’t cheap.
Bevan Dufty, a member of the BART board of directors, said in April: “We really can’t cut our way out of this.”
