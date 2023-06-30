Fourth of July Fireworks in the Bay Area: The Official Shows, Plus Advice on Safety, PTSD and Pets

In some places, just watching an an illegal firework show can get you into hot water. For example, the City of San José says it’s now “holding spectators responsible for their role in the use of dangerous and illegal fireworks” by making anyone who is “knowingly present and watching a fireworks exhibition” subject to a fine.

Where are fireworks legal on the Fourth of July?

It’s not just about the type of firework, but where they’re being used. In California, the sale and use of state-approved fireworks each Fourth of July (PDF) — known as “Safe and Sane” fireworks — is permitted in a limited number of communities: only about 300 statewide.

In the Bay Area, those places are: Cloverdale, Dixon, Dublin, Gilroy, Newark, Pacifica, Rio Vista, Rohnert Park, San Bruno, Sebastopol, Suisun City and Union City. See the full list of places where July 4th fireworks are permitted (PDF).

Anywhere else, even on the Fourth of July weekend and even if they’re on the Safe and Sane list (PDF), fireworks are illegal.

Where can I buy legal fireworks for the July 4 holiday?

You also have only a “very small window” to purchase Safe and Sane fireworks around the Fourth of July holiday, says Berlant: from 12 p.m. on June 28 through 12 p.m. on July 6 each year. (That’s unless a community has a local ordinance that’s even more restrictive.)

How personal fireworks — and bonfires — can injure or kill you

Even before considering the huge risks of sparking a wildfire (more on this below), setting off your own fireworks — even when legally purchased, in one of the areas that permits them — can be incredibly dangerous.

At a June 28 safety briefing focused on fireworks risks, Santa Clara County Fire’s Assistant Fire Chief Brian Glass warned of the “significant risk not only to members of the community but to individuals who are lighting these illegal fireworks” — urging Bay Area folks to instead choose to safely attend one of the many official firework displays happening on or around July 4.

At the same briefing, Dr. Clifford Sheckter, Director of Regional Burn Center at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, gave graphic examples of the kinds of injuries — and even deaths — that attempting to set off your own fireworks can incur. On mortar style fireworks, Sheckter warned that “if those go off in your hand, you are losing fingers, if not your whole hand. If this goes off by your face, you could end up blind.”

And while sparklers might strike many folks as a small, innocuous kind of personal firework on July 4, Sheckter noted that not only are they illegal in many areas, sparklers can also pose massive threats to children. “Kids think it’s a popsicle: They put it in their mouths, they put it near their faces, they give themselves pretty severe burns and end up on the burn unit for one to two weeks,” he warned.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department, also told us in 2019 that sparklers are illegal in San Francisco. “Sparklers burn at 1,800 degrees, which is [hot] enough to burn gold,” he said. “So if it can burn gold, you can imagine what it can do to your hand.”

Sheckter particularly stresses the importance of not mixing alcohol and drugs with fireworks or fire, noting that “one of the most common injuries” his burns unit sees around the Fourth of July are incurred by people “mixing alcohol and bonfires.”

“If you get wasted and fall into a bonfire, you’re either going to die or you’re going to end up severely burned and on my burn unit for the next six months,” said Sheckter, warning of so-called sixth-degree burns that can extend down into a person’s bones. Injuries from these kinds of burns, Sheckter said, are very difficult to reconstruct, and often necessitate tissue grafts or prostheses. Curious children wandering around campsites and grasping coals, embers or fire pit rings are also a common source of pediatric injuries.

How personal fireworks can spark wildfires at this time of year

Cal Fire’s recent figures on firework fires (PDF) are sobering: In 2021, 916 fires caused by fireworks resulted in over $3.2 million of damage to properties around the state. It was even worse in 2020, with more than 2,000 fires in California resulting in over $8 million of property damage. In 2021, over 150 fire scientists were moved enough to join many fire officials across the West in urging that residents abandon their plans to launch personal fireworks on July 4, on account of the wildfire risk.

Mishandled fireworks specifically around the Fourth of July in California have caused real damage in the past. In 2014, a reveler set off fireworks in Yolo County near the Monticello Dam, igniting a 6,500-acre blaze that took days to put out, injured five firefighters and drove dozens of people from their homes.

While it’s usually always dry and warm at this time of year, the 2023 Fourth of July holiday is coinciding with what the National Weather Service is calling the “first widespread heat event in the region,” with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in some areas. In addition to the heat and low humidity, the NWS is anticipating “breezy onshore winds … each afternoon and evening,” and also warns of “the bumper grass crop coinciding with the hot, dry conditions.”

And if, after all this, you’re still considering setting off your own fireworks display over the Fourth of July weekend, you might want to consider the impact fireworks have on the Bay Area’s air quality.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has warned that every year at this time, the smoke, dust and soot from fireworks add to unhealthy spikes in particulate matter, and urges residents to “consider your health and the health of your family before lighting personal fireworks.” The agency also encourages people to avoid firing up the barbecue, lighting a campfire and other fire-related activities that all add to overall air pollution, which weighs on everyone.

Whether you’re planning to light up some fireworks or simply watch them from afar, here are a few safety tips, compiled from experts around the state.

Know the regulations in your community

Check this list to find out whether fireworks are legal in your city this Fourth of July. Fireworks aren’t permitted in California State Parks, either.

“If you are coming to visit the parks, leave your fireworks at home,” urges State Parks information officer Adeline Yee.

Use only approved fireworks

Although certain fireworks are legal in much of California, the state has a zero-tolerance policy for both the sale and use of illegal fireworks, and violators may face fines of up to $50,000 and jail time.

Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, Roman candles, sky rockets, bottle rockets, aerial shells and other fireworks that move on the ground or in the air in an uncontrollable manner. Want to do a quick check? Look for the Safe and Sane label that indicates fire marshal approval, and consult Cal Fire’s full list of approved “Safe and Sane” fireworks.

Plan your location wisely

As well as being sure whether fireworks are even legal in your city this Fourth of July, consider where you’re setting them off.

“We really are urging people to be extra cautious in wildland areas,” says Cal Fire’s Berlant, who notes that even in urban areas, fireworks can still spark a wildfire.

Berlant recommends you make “sure that Safe and Sane fireworks are used in areas that are cleared from vegetation” and are lit in “parking lots or in driveways that are surrounded by nothing that could catch on fire.”

Be ready to douse a fire

Never point fireworks at yourself or another person, and never attempt to relight or fix a firework that won’t light. Designate a sober, responsible adult to light up the fireworks. Light one firework at a time, far away from dry grass, and have a bucket of water or a hose handy in case something goes wrong. Also, this may sound obvious, but alcohol and fireworks do not mix well.

Properly dispose of fireworks

At the end of the celebration, all used and misfired fireworks should be submerged in water for 15 minutes and wrapped in a plastic bag to keep them from drying up. Then toss them in the household trash. Any unused fireworks that have not expired should be kept in a cool, dry place away from children.

Read the full list of tips on preventing causing a wildfire with your fireworks.

Firework risks for people living with PTSD

Fireworks can trigger symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans or victims of gun violence.