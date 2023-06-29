How to Find Free or Lower-Cost Wi-Fi in the Bay Area

The program also offers a one-time $100 to purchase a laptop, computer, or tablet just for participating, as long as that household contributes more than $10 (and less than $50) toward the purchase price. (ACP is limited to one monthly service discount and device discount per household.)

Lots of people who could be getting discounted Wi-Fi, though, aren’t using this program. Just 36% of eligible California households are enrolled in ACP — and adoption rates are even lower in Bay Area cities.

San Francisco has a 28% adoption rate, Oakland’s rate is 29%, and San José’s 26% — meaning most of these cities’ eligible households are missing out on affordable Wi-Fi that could benefit their work, education and everyday life.

Check out the map below to see how many California cities are enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program:





Who is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program?

ACP has a quick tool to check if your household is eligible for discounted internet. It also tells you what documents you need to prepare for the application.

In general, people are eligible if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. For individuals, that’s an annual income of $27,180 or lower. For a household of four, that’s $55,500 per year or lower. See the entire income guideline table (PDF).

A household can also be eligible if someone in the household is already receiving other benefits, including:

SNAP (Supplemental Food Assistance Program, known as CalFresh in the state).

Medicaid (known as Medi-Cal in California).

Federal housing assistance (such as Section 8 vouchers).

Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance (must also live on qualifying Tribal lands).

Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits.

In fact, internet providers are required to participate in the federal ACP (or a similar program) in order to receive money from the White House’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program $42.45 billion fund to expand high-speed internet access across the U.S.

Major internet providers will also likely have their own guide on how to get rolling on their internet coverage through ACP. These include:

AT&T

ACP can be applied to AT&T’s Access feature, which offers Wi-Fi for free up to 100 Mbps after the benefits are activated. (Apply at att.com/getacp or call 866-986-0963.) Have your ACP ID ready. It is possible for households to participate in an Access offer and not ACP.

Comcast/Xfinity

Along with ACP, Comcast also has an Internet Essential program, which gives $9.95 off per month for 50 Mbps and $29.95 per month for 100 Mbps. Read more about the Internet Essentials Program here.

T-Mobile

Along with ACP, T-Mobile has the Project 10Million program for students.

Internet providers Sonic and MonkeyBrains (which is based in San Francisco) also have their own guides to getting ACP through their services.

How else can I find free or low-cost Wi-Fi?

Lifeline is a FCC program that provides discounts for phone or internet service. While separate to ACP, households who qualify for Lifeline also qualify for ACP, and it’s technically possible to be enrolled in both programs (more on this below).

Lifeline provides up to $9.25 off the monthly bill for eligible lower-income households (up to $34.25 per month for those on Tribal lands.) There are, however, caveats: One household cannot have more than one Lifeline service, and it cannot get a discount on both wireline (home phone) or wireless (cell phone) services.