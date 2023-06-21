City College of San Francisco Withdraws Previously Approved Cantonese Program

City College of San Francisco is pulling a Cantonese certificate program after the school’s Board of Trustees approved the 16-unit course sequence last November.

The reversal follows a long battle to preserve CCSF courses on the language spoken by many Chinese immigrants in the Bay Area. A nine-unit Cantonese certificate program is still on track for approval, but the larger 16-unit course series has been reverted to draft status.

“Having Cantonese education in San Francisco is not just about preserving a language or culture or history,” City College Board President Alan Wong told KQED. “We need to be able to ensure that we have the next generation of public contact workers that are able to speak Cantonese and be able to support the seniors and elders and in the immigrant community that speak Cantonese.”